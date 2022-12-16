ESSEX — The Essex Community United Methodist Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church debut their joint program, “Christmas Lessons and Carols,” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Essex Community Church located at 2306 Lake Shore Rd. in Essex.
The program consists of a series of Bible lessons and seasonal carols that celebrate the Holy Christmas story.
It will be led primarily by lay leaders from both churches. All attending are encouraged to participate in singing the familiar carols. The Rev. Dr. Ken Parker and the Rev. Craig Hacker will co-officiate.
“This is the first time that the two churches have ever really tried to do anything like this,” Jim Van Hoven said.
“It grew out of a group of people from different churches. They were participating in an exercise class earlier this fall. They’re friends and they, said gee wouldn’t it be a good idea if we could do something? Both churches are small, have small congregations. They said why don’t we try to get together? So that’s the kind of the genesis of it. I represent the Essex Community Church. We have a couple of people from our church and a couple of people from St. John’s got together to plan it.”
The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols was first celebrated at King’s College, Cambridge, UK on Christmas Eve 1918, according to lectionarypage.net.
It was an adaptation of a similar service that had been written for the cathedral at Truro in 1880. The lessons were reordered in 1919. At King’s College, the festival is a Christmas Eve service, and the lessons, and music, move deliberately from the season of Advent into Christmastide.
“It’s a series of readings about the Christmas story,” Van Hoven said.
“There are nine readings. After each reading occurs, we sing an appropriate Christmas carol like after the reading about the Three Wise Men, we sing ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are.’
The readers are equally divided between members of both churches. Both pastors will be in attendance. But most of the program is done by lay people because we wanted it that way.”
Regionally known pianist Rose Chancler and co-founder of Piano by Nature will accompany the service.
“We found a good piano player in Rose Chancler,” Van Hoven said.
“Rose is going to help us out. Another thing that is a little bit of unusual is a senior at Willsboro High School named Mallory Arnold has a beautiful voice, and she is one of Jennifer’s (Moore) students. Jennifer said she would love it if Mallory could serve as cantor to help us lead the singing. So Mallory will be there to get the congregation to sing a little bit louder than congregations usually sing.”
