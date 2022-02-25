PLATTSBURGH – Globally, Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday next week on March 2.
Services will be held at noon at the First Presbyterian Church located at 34 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
“We are also doing a book study on the Apostles’ Creed as part of our Lenten devotionals,” the Rev. Dr. Timothy J. Luoma, pastor, said.
“The congregation has a Lenten devotional that we get from a publication called The Presbyterian Outlook that we make available for our members as well.
“In the past, we’ve had things like a shared meal together, but we are not doing that this year because of COVID. But they might be something we resume during another time in the future.”
BURNING PALMS
Luoma has ashes at the ready from last year’s Palm Sunday palms.
“You just burn them,” he said.
“I’m actually the one who does it. I just take them and put them into a fire pit. My understanding is that they don’t always burn easily. It can be a process to get them down to ashes. If there’s any big pieces left or anything like that, they just take those out and tie them up in a little baggie full of ashes.”
On Ash Wednesday, Luoma will use a cup to dispense the ashes.
“I’ll give you a tip of the trade,” he said.
“We put a little vegetable oil on your finger and stick that against people’s foreheads rather than dropping (ashes) down into their eyes. If you just stick ashes to people’s foreheads, it doesn’t tend to stick very well. I usually put a little bit on my thumb before I put it on people’s foreheads and that helps it to stick better.
“I had another pastor tell me that years ago, and I’ve done it ever since. I don’t know what other folks do. I guess some people may press real hard and get the ashes to stick. I found this works much better.”
TIME OF REFLECTION/REPENTANCE
Lent is usually considered to be a time of reflection and repentance.
“In the earliest days of the Church, baptisms were only done on Easter Vigil, the night before Easter,” he said.
“So it was kind of a time of intense preparation for those who were looking to become a Christian.
“But for those of us who are trying to live the Christian faith regularly, it’s a time of re-dedication, I guess I would say.”
There are a variety of actions congregations take including abstaining from certain foods or behaviors during the Lenten season.
“Other people have tried to put a bit more of a positive spin on it,” he said.
“They try to pick up a good habit rather than think about trying to get rid of a bad habit. For example, I know some people who try to do more Bible study readings during Lent or things they would be happy to continue afterwards. This is a good time to start. It’s kind of like a New Year’s Resolution, but you get six weeks to work on it instead of deciding one night that you’re going to change your life.”
SHROVE TUESDAY
Giving up something is rooted in the Christian tradition of self-sacrifice, for example, Catholics who don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent.
“That goes back to that intentional sacrifice,” Luoma said.
“Fat Tuesday, Pancake Day, is the day before Ash Wednesday because people were trying to get rid of some of the things that were going to be either tempted by or stuff like that during Lent.
“You finish off everything that is in the house that you aren’t going to be eating during Lent. I couldn’t tell you exactly how that evolved to pancakes, but that was the original origin of it was this kind of I know this is coming, so I’m going to try to get everything in shape now before it starts. The food is going to go bad or whatever.
“Shrove Tuesday, I don’t know why but for some reason pancakes became a thing for Mardi Gras, etc. symbolic of typical foods people ate on that day.”
Luoma shared a humorous story when he was a youth pastor in Florida.
“There was one year one of my youth group kids gave up meat for Lent,” he said.
“After Easter, she stayed a vegetarian and is to this day. The next year, she said ‘I kind of want to give up chocolate for Lent, but I don’t want to give up chocolate for the rest of my life.’
“I always think about that when I think about giving up things for Lent.”
POSITIVITY FOCUS
Luoma falls in the camp of thinking it’s a good time to make some kind of positive change during Lent.
“And if that positive change means trying to work on a bad habit or what we used to call a vice, that’s one thing,” he said.
“But it could be I just want to take better care of myself or I want to be more patient, more understanding, more loving and forgiving. That’s not a thing we’re not hopefully going to stop once Easter comes, but it’s a good time to really focus on ourselves and improving our Christian walk.”
The Lenten season spans from Ash Wednesday to Easter, which is April 17 this year.
The First Presbyterian Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on April 14.
“Holy Week is kind of part of Lent, although we usually tend to think of it differently,” Luoma said.
“We always think of Lent as being 40 days, but if you count the number of days between Ash Wednesday and Easter, you will find that there are 46.
“The reason for that is that the Sundays are considered always a day where we celebrate resurrection and Easter.
“They did not count the Sundays as part of Lent, although whenever I did mention this to a youth group they would always say, ‘Does that mean like Sundays are like a cheat day during Lent if I give something up?’
“I said, ‘No, that’s not what it means.’ Cheat days are entirely a modern invention. That’s how you get from 40 days to 46.”
The Presbyterian Church is back to in-person services, but also offers remote viewing via Zoom and Facebook Live.
“We plan to keep our service in-person as long as we can, but we realized there are people, especially some of our older folks, have trouble getting around,” Luoma said.
“It’s much easier for them to do it by Zoom, and we have decided to keep that year round.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.