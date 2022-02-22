PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature is set to vote on a memorandum of understanding with New England Waste Services of N.Y. Inc., also known as Casella Waste Management, that would close the Churubusco, Altona and Dannemora convenience stations April 1.
The agreement, on tonight’s regular meeting agenda, would also lower the sticker price from $3.50 to $3 at the Mooers and Schuyler Falls stations.
No additional stations would close for two years.
THREE OPTIONS
Clinton County Landfill General Manager Sean Lukas and Casella Waste Management Market Area Manager Bill Meyers went before the legislature’s Finance Committee in November to discuss possible consolidation of the stations, the Press-Republican previously reported.
Per an operation maintenance and lease agreement, or OMLA, adopted by Casella and the county in 2016, five stations would have been eligible for closure as, over five years, they had seen sales drop by 50%.
However, that strict contract language would have closed busy stations, like Champlain, while leaving less-trafficked ones, like Churubusco, open.
Lukas and Meyers attributed decline of in the use of all stations to a simultaneous increase in the number of private waste haulers in Clinton County.
They presented three potential options to the county: close five stations based on a strict reading of the contract, shutter the five stations with the lowest sticker sales or consolidate the 12 stations into five with the intention of following a geographic model, with stations serving the north, south, east, west and center of the county.
The possibility of raising sticker prices was also floated.
SUBCOMMITTEE NEGOTIATIONS
Legislators Calvin Castine (R-Area 1), Francis Peryea (R-Area 2) and Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) volunteered to serve on a subcommittee to negotiate with Casella.
The parties met four separate times, according to a PowerPoint presentation Lukas provided to the Press-Republican.
In addition to closing three stations and reducing the sticker prices at two locations, the new agreement would keep all remaining locations open on Saturdays.
Lukas explained that the purpose of decreasing the prices at the Mooers and Schuyler Falls locations is to encourage residents to utilize the largest stations with the most services, which include collection of scrap metal, electronic waste and appliances.
Those two also offer the most hours, and are centrally located in the north and south of the county, he added.
ADDS MORE LAYERS
Savings could come from potential amendments to the county’s plowing contracts with the towns, where their highway departments would assist with plowing the stations’ roadways, though Lukas emphasized that would take further negotiation.
The proposal would also change the requirements that make a station eligible for closure. In addition to having sticker sales drop by 50% from the baseline, locations would have to rank in the bottom third of sales in order to be considered for consolidation, the presentation says, with geographic service areas also being factored in.
“Everybody felt the metric in the existing contract didn’t give the full picture,” Lukas said.
“By looking at it this way, it adds more layers.”
MEETINGS TO CONTINUE
The new MOU could reduce Casella’s annual loss on the stations from $356,000 to $232,150, the presentation says.
Lukas said Casella is a business and would always strive for no losses.
“But we’re not going to do it blindly or in a way that alienates customers and residents.”
Casella plans to meet with the subcommittee this October to review the changes, the presentation says. Thereafter, Casella would meet with the Finance Committee each fall to examine the stations’ performance and viability.
Any changes would be implemented the following April.
“I think the part that I walk away feeling best about is we really did partner with the county and worked toward a solution that made sense for everybody,” Lukas said. “I hope to see that continue in the future.”
ACCEPTABLE PLAN
All three of the stations set to close are located in Peryea’s district, but he sees the plan as a good outcome given that Casella had wanted to close five stations.
“It’s probably not good for some of my constituents, but as far as the county it’s a good plan.”
Castine believes the MOU presents an acceptable plan, noting that use of landfills and recycling is a moving target.
“My intent is to keep the convenience in convenience stations and make sure that they remain convenient for as many people as possible for as long as we can.”
Waldron feels comfortable with the plan, noting that Casella was willing to work with the county even though it did not have to, per the contract.
USE IT OR LOSE IT
Peryea has advised his fellow legislators to let their constituents know that, if they want to keep their convenience stations, they have to use them.
“If you don’t use it, you lose it,” he said.
All three legislators intend to vote in favor of the plan. The legislature’s regular meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. today in the legislative chambers, located in the second floor of the County Government Center in Plattsburgh.
