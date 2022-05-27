Legislators looking to bring Olympics back to Lake Placid

PLATTSBURGH — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones is hoping the Winter Olympics could some day come back to Lake Placid.
“I don’t think it is far-fetched at all,” Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“You can always have a dream, but then you can turn those dreams into actions.”
MULTIPLE HOST CITIES
Jones sponsored a bill that was approved this week in the Assembly to create a commission to study the possibility of hosting another Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. The village was host to the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games.
Previous concerns of Lake Placid being too small to host a future Olympics should no longer be an issue since the International Olympic Committee now allows for multiple cities or regions to host an Olympic Games, Jones said.
Last winter’s Beijing Olympics encompassed multiple regions, and the 2026 Winter Olympics will be jointly hosted by the city of Milan and the mountain town of Cortina in Italy. This means it is the perfect time for Lake Placid to join with another city, like New York, to bid to host a future Winter Olympic Games, Jones said.
“We would have a lot going for us,” Jones said.
“We have all the venues here, and New York City has major venues, it is the media capital of the world, there are plenty of accommodations, and we are in the Eastern Time Zone,” he said.
ORDA SITES
The Olympic venues in Lake Placid have remained operational since the 1980 games, and have continued to attract world class events. The state formed the Olympic Regional Development authority after the games to oversee the venues.
Major investments have been made over the years, including in recent years leading up to the World University Winter Games scheduled for January of 2023 when the world will once again come together in the Olympic Village.
The 1980 Winter Olympics are best known for the Miracle on Ice when the U.S. men’s hockey stunned the Soviet Union on the way to the gold medal, and Eric Heiden winning five gold medals in speed skating on the oval in front of Lake Placid High School.
“The University Games will actually be bigger than the 1980 games, so this will be a good litmus test for us, and I think we will do quite well,” Jones said.
MAKING IT WORK
Olympic sports such as alpine skiing, ski jumping, bobsled, luge and skeleton, cross country skiing, speed skating, biathlon and curling could easily be held in Lake Placid. Hockey and figure skating could too, although larger venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center in New York City might be better for those higher profile sports and others.
Jones said the commission he is supporting would bring together key players in sports, the region and the state to determine a path forward.
“With all the madness in the world these days, it is important to work towards something positive, and we can figure out ways to continue with these great investments that have been made in Lake Placid and I think we can find ways to possibly make it work,” he said.
With Lake Placid inside the Adirondack Park, Jones said any Olympic events and the planning for them would have to comply with regulations, and be green-friendly, an aspect that the IOC is prone to look at with favor.
GREEN, COST-EFFECTIVE
He has worked with Brooklyn Assemblyman Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn) to organize a commission.
“With ORDA facilities ready to host Olympic competitions, including high-cost facilities like a ski jump and a bobsled track, it is the perfect time to contemplate partnering Lake Placid with New York City, where there are world-class arenas like Madison Square Garden, the Barclays Center and the UBS Arena which are ready to host events such as hockey, figure skating, speed skating and curling,” Carroll said.
“With so many world-class facilities already built in both regions, a future bid for the Winter Olympics by Lake Placid and New York could be the greenest and most cost-effective in recent memory.”
Jones said the cost for forming a commission would be minimal, and a good investment for the state to make.
“We’d like to bring in key partners at ORDA, ROOST (Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism) and other key voices that know a lot about this type of thing and get the conversation going and rolling,” he said.
