PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature honored two department heads during its last meeting of the year last week.
Director of Public Health John Kanoza was presented with a Distinguished Service Award, while Director of Planning Glen Cutter was given a plaque commemorating 30 years of employment with the county.
LEADERSHIP
Kanoza is set to retire at the end of this week. His award's inscription expressed sincere appreciation for "outstanding leadership in the community through the COVID-19 pandemic," Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) read.
"But that doesn't say it all," Henry continued. "That doesn't talk about all the other things that you did."
The chair noted how Kanoza started out as an engineer at the Clinton County Health Department 20 years ago, working his way up to the director position.
He recalled calling on Kanoza and CCHD while a town supervisor for assistance with boil water orders, rabies and other issues.
"John’s department, these last 18 months, 20 months, have been under fire, as we well, know from this pandemic," Henry said.
"They’ve more than risen to the occasion to do what needed to be done to help people to save lives — that’s not an exaggeration, to save people’s lives. Not just in our county, either."
'EVERYBODY ON DECK'
Henry said the county would miss Kanoza's leadership and steady hand, and that he would miss Kanoza's directness.
"He is going to be very difficult to replace. We appreciate all that he’s done."
Kanoza said he has enjoyed working with the legislature during the pandemic.
"I’m not just being humble. It’s been a department effort as well as our partners — Emergency Services, Mental Health, DSS (Department of Social Services), the Sheriff’s (Office), you name it.
"We’re still fighting the good fight, but it’s been everybody on deck working hard."
Henry told the Press-Republican Tuesday that the legislature has made an offer to an internal candidate for the interim director of public health position. The body is waiting to hear back.
BADGE OF HONOR
County Administrator Michael Zurlo described Cutter as "the gentle giant who has all the answers."
He explained that it is a tradition in Clinton County to honor 30-year employees, including by etching their names on a plaque in the legislative chambers for perpetuity.
"It is always a pleasure when someone chooses to stay in local government for that amount of time," Zurlo said. "No one gets rich working for county government, but it’s certainly a badge of honor that someone wants to improve the lives of the folks in Clinton County. Glen’s certainly done that."
Cutter recalled how, when he first started at the Planning Department, there was one computer for all the employees to work with, and no email.
"The changes that have happened in 30 years are kind of amazing," he continued.
"But one of the best things I felt ... with our office and our department was we felt like utility people, so we got involved in all kinds of different projects over the years. A lot of times it was some disaster-related thing, so it wasn’t always good, but it was fun to work on and try to get us back to where we wanted to be."
