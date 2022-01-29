ELLENBURG — Clinton County Legislator Francis Peryea (R-Area 1, Altona) and State Assembly candidate Stephen Chilton III stood with the Northern Adirondack Central parents who protested required masking in schools Friday morning.
“I’m just here to show support for my people,” said Peryea, whose district includes the Town of Ellenburg.
VIEWS AS CHOICE
Peryea disagreed with how kids, especially those in grade school, have to wear masks all day. He views the measure, aimed at stemming COVID spread, as a choice.
“It’s been two years. They tried to slow it (the virus) down, they haven’t slowed it down.”
He believes COVID-19 is going to run its course.
“When I went to school, when my kids went to school, the flu went around. It was so bad, they closed the schools, but no kids were going to school. It’s no different from this. But we lived through it. We’re going to live through this.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, 876.632 Americans had died of COVID-19 as of Jan. 28, 2022.
‘CONSTITUTIONAL ISSUE’
According to his campaign website and social media, Chilton plans to run to represent the 115th Assembly District, whose current representative is State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake).
Chilton said he was there to support his wife and her children in addition to the other parents. The pair had two kids who participated in the protest.
Earlier this week, a Nassau County Supreme Court judge struck down the state’s mask mandate, saying it should have been put in place by a law that went through the legislature and not an executive agency. An appeals court later confirmed a stay on that decision while the state works through an appeal.
A hearing was anticipated for Friday. Chilton said he was pretty sure people’s, and kids’, rights would be restored.
“It is a constitutional issue. It hasn’t gone through the legislation properly and we’ve got agencies throughout the state basically making up rules and mandates and we can’t have that,” he said.
“We do live in the United States and that’s what these people are here for. We’re sticking up for our constitutional rights.”
Chilton contended there was no logic behind the mask mandate, and that it was instead a political act.
Should the appeals process uphold the mandate, he hopes that decision will also immediately be appealed.
JONES WEIGHS IN
Jones said in a statement to the Press-Republican that the state Supreme Court decision from earlier in the week had caused much confusion about the mask mandate.
He reiterated that the state appealed the decision and a stay was granted, keeping the mandate in effect.
“These are challenging times for us all, but I encourage everyone to remain respectful to each other,” Jones said.
“North Country school districts have been able to provide in-person learning safely since they returned to school in 2020, and we all want our children to be safe and to continue in-person learning.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.