By Robin Caudell
LEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County announces Elizabeth Lee as its new Executive Director.
“I live in Essex County,” she said.
“I’ve been living here for 25 years, and it just really makes me happy and feel really proud to be able to bring the skills that I have to my home communities. I’ve worked with almost all the towns in the county at some time during my professional life. I’m just really, really excited to bring my experience and put it to work here.”
Lee has a BA in Visual and Environmental Studies from Harvard University, a Certificate in Non-Profit Leadership from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Government at the University of Texas at Austin, and an MS in Environmental Science from SUNY Plattsburgh.
30 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
She has more than 30 years of experience delivering outdoor environmental education and youth development programs while owning a business as a New York State Outdoor Guide and leading non-profit organizations at all levels.
Among many continuing education credits, Lee is a Master Gardener, Master Composter and a National Geographic Educator.
Born in Massachusetts, her family has Adirondack ties since the 1830s.
“I came in summers, but I have lived here with my family for 25 years,” she said.
“I did grow up at the heels of my mother who was an incredible gardener. She not only was a gardener, but she also did incredible landscaping with pathways and rocks. I learned so many things from her. I also grew up playing in the forest. I have a deep, deep love of botany.”
Besides being a guide, Lee is an experienced naturalist.
“I really love connecting people to the information,” she said.
“A lot of people walk through the forests and walk through the fields and farms and don’t really understand the plants and the relationship between the plants the landscape. So, that’s a particular thing that I love. I also have a passion for wildflowers. I’ve led a lot of wildflower hikes, and spring wildflowers, especially. “
Lee comes to CCE Essex after serving as director of education at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum where she developed and led educators working to protect and share the natural and cultural history of the Lake Champlain watershed.
“I have been developing and leading outdoor programs for a long time, and, trying again, to connect the dots between the environment as well as the skills and science and sort of employment opportunities that arise out of knowing about the environment whether that’s farms, forests or the lake, in particular Lake Champlain, I was talking about lake issues and watershed issues,” she said.
“I spend a lot of time teaching as well as developing programs for other educators about the natural history of Lake Champlain and the watershed.”
DIVERSE INTERESTS
Aside from the agency’s current programming, topics most on her mind are learning more about the experience of LGBTQ and BIPOC stakeholders in Essex County, building resilience to extreme weather events caused by climate change, containment and reduction of micro-plastics from human activities that have entered the air, water and soil, and preventing teen suicide by increasing the impact of CCE’s youth development programs.
After hours, she is outside on the water, in the woods or in the garden keeping physically active and studying the natural world.
Lee currently serves as a board member of the Northern Forest Atlas Foundation and the Whallonsburg Grange Lyceum Committee.
“If you want to lose a few hours of your time and you like photography, the Northern Forest Atlas is an incredible inventory of the flora of the Northeastern forest,” she said.
“All of it is the photography of a renowned and spectacular ecologist, Jerry Jenkins. His photography is unsurpassed, and it’s an incredible way to learn about the forest, not just the native but also the incoming species that are affecting the forest. It’s an incredible resource. There’s a digital resource, then there are also some books that have been published.”
Viewers can learn about woody plants, grasses, sedges and mosses.
“There are some nice field guides,” she said.
