Lecure discusses mental health during pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Distinguished Fulbright Chair in Quebec Studies will discuss how lockdowns and other pandemic responses can have an impact on people with mental health issues in her Zoom lecture, “Physical Distancing is a Privilege,” 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
Dr. Amelie Quesnel-Vallee, association professor of sociology and epidemiology at McGill University, will share how the increasing mental health inequities between women and men resulting from COVID-19 represents a major public health concern.
“Public health measures to mitigate the pandemic could severely impact populations with high prevalence of mental health problems such as graduate students,” Quesnel-Vallee said.
“This study aims to document the gendered experience of the lockdown and its association with depressive symptoms among graduate students in Quebec.”
The Distinguished Fulbright Chair, convened by the Institute on Quebec Studies, recognizes and features individuals who are expert research professors in the humanities and social sciences.
“We look forward to engaging Dr. Quesnel-Vallee on issues of importance to our center, the City of Plattsburgh and the entire North Country community,” Dr. Christopher Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Quebec Studies, said.
Quesnel-Vallee is the 2019-2020 recipient of the Distinguished Fulbright Chair in Quebec Studies at the college.
At McGill, she holds the Canada Research Chair in Policies and Health Inequalities, is jointly appointed across the faculties of arts and medicine and is and the founding director of the McGill Observatory on Health and Social Services Reform.
Her research examines the contribution of policies to social inequalities in health over the life course.
It appeared in journals such as The Lancet, the International Journal of Epidemiology, and Social Science & Medicine and was recognized through several international professional associations’ awards, including from the American Sociological Association, the Population Association of America, and the American Public Health Association.
Committed to furthering public understanding of science, Quesnel-Vallee is frequently sought by the media such as National Public Radio, the New York Times, and Business Week.
In 2014, she was elected President of the International Sociological Association Research Committee on the Sociology of Health in recognition of her leadership in the field. She has served on several scientific advisory councils, including of Statistics Canada, and currently serves on the Governing Council of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.
To register prior to the talk or for more information, including a Zoom link, contact Cherice Granger at the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Quebec Studies, at grangecg@plattsburgh.edu.
Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.