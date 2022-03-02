PLATTSBURGH – Uummannaq Polar Institute Project Advisor Erik Torm presents a lecture, “New Light on the Friendship Between Rockwell Kent and Knud Rasmussen,” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, in Yokum Room 200 at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Torm looks at the relationships between Rockwell Kent and Arctic explorers Peter Freuchen and Daugaard-Jensen.
Knud Rasmussen was a famous Danish polar explorer and anthropologist. He has been called the “Father of Eskimology” and was the first European to travel the entire Northwest Passage via dog sled.
He was the son of a Danish missionary, the vicar Christian Rasmussen, and an Inuit–Danish mother, Lovise Rasmussen. Although never formally educated, Rasmussen’s contributions to anthropology and polar exploration are recognized by academic authorities worldwide.
He died having recorded and documented vast knowledge about the native people of the Arctic.
In the Royal Library in Copenhagen’s archives are handwritten letters from Kent to Peter Freuchen and Daugaard-Jensen, which only a few have been aware of.
Torm’s lecture is about the content of these letters.
RC: Your lecture is about the contents of correspondence between Rockwell Kent, Peter Freuchen and Daugaard-Jensen, how do they relate to the friendship between Kent and Rasmussen?
ET: Freuchen was a very close friend to Knud Rasmussen. He was the first trader of the Thule station. He participated in the 5th Thule expedition. Daugaard-Jensen was director of the Greenland Agency in Copenhagen and the man who signed the permissions for all activities in Greenland and of course he also was a friend to Rasmussen.
RC: Are there letters between them?
ET: No letters between them in Copenhagen, but in the Archives of American Art there are letters between Rasmussen and Kent (reel 5228, frames 260-324 and reel 5187, a few among the frames 115-919).
RC: How did the letters get in the archives of the Royal Library in Copenhagen?
ET: Because the Freuchen and the Daugaard-Jensen records were delivered there by the families when they died.
RC: How long have they been there?
ET: More than 70 years.
RC: How long did they correspond?
ET: From 1929 when Kent first travelled to Greenland and until the death of Daugaard-Jensen (1939) and Peter Freuchen (1957).
RC: How were they instrumental to Kent during his Greenland sojourn?
ET: It was Freuchen who suggested him to settle down in Illorsuit and through the years gave to him important information about Greenland. It was Daugaard-Jensen who approved his projects (and also said no to the radio-project), and it was Daugaard who organized that Kent got his building materials to Illorsuit and that he could rent a boat (Nuaja) for use at his stay and much more.
RC: Are there any images of Kent with Freuchen and Daugaard-Jensen?
ET: Yes, I have attached some newspaper photos (scanned) and I have tried to find the original photos but they got lost.
I have seen a photo in the Royal archives of Freuchen together with Kent, but at that time I did not mention to take a copy and as it has not been scanned it is not to be found digitalized on the library’s website, unfortunately. It is my plan to try to retrieve it one day.
RC: Kent and Rasmussen?
ET: I have found no photos of Kent and Rasmussen in any Danish archive. It was my awful mistake to use a photo in my book: “When the Colour Ceases to be Just a Colour.” I thought I had found a photo of them and when I found that it was not them, it was too late in the printing process. I am really sad about that.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.