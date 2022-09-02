PLATTSBURGH — Nationally, there has been a reported dramatic decrease in math and reading testing scores for 9-year-old students during the first two years of the pandemic; locally, 9-year-old students’ scores saw a similar, less dramatic decrease.
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun said when comparing 2022’s state standardized scores to those from before the COVID-19 pandemic, math scores were “somewhat lower.”
“They are, generally, what I think everyone was expecting,” he said.
LOCAL ELA INCREASE
This finding is consistent with the new federal study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, which found a decrease in math scores for the first time in the history of the study.
Not consistent with the study, which found a decrease in reading scores nationally, was an increase in ELA standardized testing scores for 9-year-olds in Lebrun’s district in 2022.
“The ELA scores appear somewhat higher than the math scores,” he said.
“Our district is several years into a literacy intervention initiative, whereas the parallel math intervention has only recently been deployed.”
RACE, INCOME
He was unsure if this was the first year the district saw a decrease in math scores.
Lebrun also noted there were inconsistent scores observed between different race and economic groups.
“I noted less variability in scores amongst student race accountability subgroups than I had expected. Students in these categories did often have lower mean scores than their white counterparts, but I found those schisms less dramatic and less consistent than I had expected,” he said.
“Mean scores for economically-disadvantaged students were, unsurprisingly, consistently lower, and one of my anecdotal takeaways from this overall score set is that, again, unsurprisingly, this student cohort likely felt disproportionately negative effects of the pandemic and of school closure.”
STANDARDIZED TESTS
This data, Lebrun said, was acquired from New York’s standardized testing for grades 3 through 8.
Because of the parent’s right to refuse these tests, and the subsequent low participation, he said, he isn’t sure how useful the scores from them are.
“The most notable theme from this data is actually unchanged from pre-pandemic times, and reflects the low participation rates. Parents have always had the right to refuse these NYS 3-8 tests, and our district has long featured a very high refusal rate,” Lebrun said.
“Participation rates vary by grade level, by school and by test, but I note some cohorts with less than 40% participation, which again calls into question the usefulness of these tests and this data.
“We will again conduct student benchmarking and a national systems test to compare our students’ progress, and because these will have full student participation, I expect that that data will be somewhat more useful.”
SHIFTING BALANCE BACK
Still, he said, the standardized testing scores did confirm what they already knew about the negative effects of online learning.
He said this upcoming school year, his district will be continuing their focus on repairing what the COVID-years caused.
“Last year’s programming was characterized by both a focus on missed learning and student social-emotional well-being...with somewhat of an emphasis on the latter,” he said.
“While we’ll continue with this split-focus, we hope that, as we move further from the trauma of isolation of the early and mid-pandemic, the balance may shift back toward more traditional academics.”
