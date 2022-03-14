Learn how to sharpen garden tools through CCE

PERU — If your shovel or hoe won't do what you want it to do, instead of going out and buying a replacement, maybe it needs sharpening. If you don't know how, there is a how-to workshop.
The Clinton County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteers are offering a free workshop on how to sharpen garden tools 10 a.m. Saturday March 19.
The workshop is led by Jim Cayea and hosted by Babbie’s Rural & Farm Learning Museum, located at 250 River Road in Peru.
“I learned sharpening late in life,” Cayea said.
“My father was a good sharpener, really good, but unfortunately he never had the patience. He was one of those guys that were ambidextrous, and I'm a left-hander. Eventually, I taught myself how to do sharpening.”
The workshop will encompass pruners, hand cutters and loppers, but not saws.
“It's really a good thing,” he said.
“It sounds stupid, but if you sharpen your shovel and if you go to divide something, your shove is going to work a lot better. And if we sharpen a hoe, it doesn't have to go in quite as deep.”
Cayea instructs people how to sharpen with small files or sandstone or things like that.
“I bring a number of sharpeners, so people can try them and see what they like,” he said.
“And the biggest thing I get a charge out of is when I ask people in my class who can sharpen. Women hardly ever raise their hands, and they are the best sharpeners going. Guess what? The ladies do their fingernails. They understand pressure and shaping. You work in a person's wheelhouse.
“The ladies are very easy to teach. The men if you give something with a bit of muscle, and I'm speaking from experience here, we'll do great with it. But if you want to do a little bit of shaping, that's the part that men have the hard time with.”
His grandfather, James “Wilford” Cayea, sharpened his scythe. He was born in 1900 and died in 1963.
“One of my earliest memories was his sharpening a scythe and then using the scythe blade to cut the hair off his arm, just running it up,” Cayea said.
“That gives you an idea. I come from a family of sharpeners. I'm James III. So, it goes back to him.”
James I worked a small, subsistence farm.
“Probably, one of the worst places in Clinton County to farm,” Cayea said.
“The Plank Road splits between the Town of Ellenburg and Altona. He had cattle, chickens. He raised pigs. They went out hunting to get additional protein. They did trapping to sell the furs and what next. My grandfather grew up during the time when during the fall, the people on the Plank Road used to go down and get all their supplies and come back. They would basically be stuck there until spring.”
James I had a number of tools he uses for sharpening items.
“But his favorite tool was a rare sharpening stone that was put up on a device where you would pump with your foot and the stone would turn,” Cayea said.
“Underneath would be a trough, and they would put water there. That's how most of the things that I would say were medium sharpened. If he had to do something really fine he had these like an Arkansas soapstone stick.”
To register, contact Jolene Wallace, Horticulture Program Coordinator, at: jmw442@cornell.edu or 518 561-7450.
The workshop is free, but donations to the Babbie’s Rural & Farm Learning Museum are appreciated.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.