League of Women Voters launches Electronic Voter Guide for August Primary Races

PLATTSBURGH — The League of Women Voters of the North Country’s Vote411, the League’s electronic voter guide, is live.
Candidate information is available for all candidates running in the Congressional and New York State Senate primary races on Aug. 23.
“Vote 411 is the League of Women Voters’ one-stop shop for election information, Erica Smitka, MPA, Deputy Director League of Women Voters of New York State, said.
“People can use Vote411 to find out how to register to vote, where to go to vote, but most importantly, they can find out what is going to be on their ballot and additional information about candidates.”
CANDIDATES ON ISSUES
The information includes biographical details and responses to questions posed by the League, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites.
“We have candidates fill out a questionnaire which includes biographical information as well as we ask them to answer a series of questions that are important to voters,” Smitka said.
“So, you will get an idea of not only what is going to be on your ballot, but how candidates feel about those issues and then you make your decision before you go into the polling booth. It’s really a great resource, and a one-stop shop really.”
All of this can be accessed online at www.vote411.org in an easy-to-use electronic format.
New Yorkers can enter their address to compare candidate information and print a customized sample ballot.
Candidates who have not yet submitted their information are listed with “Candidate Has Not Responded;” their responses will be posted as soon as the candidates provide the information.
EARLY VOTING
Voters can visit www.vote411.org before going to vote early or on Election Day on Aug. 23. More information on where and when you can vote early in Clinton and Essex County is available at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or on the County Board of Elections website.
Early voting for the August primary will take place from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21 across the state.
“Now that people can go to a resource like Vote411, given that we have two primaries this year,” Smitka said.
“The second was a bit unexpected, so we want to make sure that people and voters are as educated as they possibly can be before they head to the polls and also to make sure that people do show up for the polls for this second primary on Aug. 23, too.”
The League will also be launching a voter guide on Vote411 for the Nov. 8 General Election.
The League is a nonpartisan political membership organization open to men and women that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
To learn more about League activities in New York, visit https://lwvny.org/.
