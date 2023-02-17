PLATTSBURGH — The League of Women Voters of the North Country invites interested readers to join a six-week reading and discussion group on “Place and Story” made possible through a grant from Humanities New York.
The three titles chosen by the League from the list developed by award-winning author and environmentalist Rick Bass will stimulate discussion about perspectives that capture the complicated relationship Americans have with the land and the living things around them.
The following books will be loaned to participants: “An Unreasonable Woman,” which chronicles Diane Wilson’s battle against massive pollution along the Gulf Coast that she calls home; “Winter In the Blood” by James Welch is a novel about a young Native American man living in Montana; and “Angle of Repose,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Wallace Stegner about a retired historian reflecting on his grandparents’ lives.
The group will meet in person for six Thursday afternoons 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning March 30 and ending May 4 at the Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Participants can sign up by emailing Susan Kelley at skelleysnow8@live.com.
The discussion group is free and open to the public, however, seating is limited so reserve a spot early.
