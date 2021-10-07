TICONDEROGA — Some employees of the new Sylvamo Ticonderoga Mill are heralding its spinoff from International Paper Company.
The divorce was final on Friday, Oct. 1 and marked at the local paper mill with an unveiling ceremony of the new Sylvamo sign on Shore Airport Road.
“We’re feeling very positive,” Ticonderoga Mill Communications Manager Donna Wadsworth said.
She said Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer of Sylvamo, came to Ticonderoga to unveil the new sign after ringing the bell to start stock trading of the new company on Wall Street last Friday.
TREE PLANTINGS
Celebrations include Sylvamo leaders planting trees at adopted schools in the Ticonderoga area and paper donations to Shelby County Schools, the public school district near Sylvamo corporate headquarters in Memphis, Tenn.
Employee events and tree plantings are planned at Sylvamo facilities in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.
“We believe in the promise of paper to educate, communicate and entertain,” said Ribiéras in a statement. “As a standalone company, Sylvamo has the strategic flexibility, strong leadership and teams, best-in-class mills in attractive regions and iconic global brands to create long-term value for our employees, customers and share-owners.”
Some market analysts have said the creation of Sylvamo could be part of a plan to sell the newly independent company. IP retained ownership of its cardboard and cellulose fiber mills.
Ribiéras said the name Sylvamo speaks to the company’s connection to trees and highlights its role as a steward of sustainable forests. Sylvamo combines the Latin words for forest, “silva,” and love, “amo.” Company leaders translate this as “love of forests.”
SPINOFF FINANCES
The Friday divestiture came with a $1.4 billion payment from Sylvamo to IP for the spinoff. Tax exempt bonds that were used by IP to finance improvements at the Ticonderoga Mill were transferred to Sylvamo on Sept. 30, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC said IP will own 19.9 percent of Sylvamo shares now.
Sylvalmo Senior Vice President and General Manager Greg Gibson said demand for printing papers is ramping back up.
“Ticonderoga is a terrific low-cost producer of premium grades (of paper),” said Gibson in a call with investors.
Gibson was previously vice president and manager of IP’s North American Papers.
The Mighty Lights, which light the I-40 Hernando De Soto Bridge and Big River Crossing that span the Mississippi River in Memphis were glowing with Sylvamo purple the night the change was made, something the company arranged.
Ticonderoga has about 615 employees and produces premium colored and white copy and printer paper under Hammermill, Accent and Springhill brands.
