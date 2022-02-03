PLATTSBURGH — A lawsuit involving an incident between a Stafford Middle School student and a school crossing guard last May is moving forward.
The lawsuit, which was filed last December, came after 18-year crossing guard Maurice Daniels was caught on video striking middle schooler Noah Serrano by a Broad Street cross walk in the City of Plattsburgh on May 4 last year.
In December court filings, Serrano’s attorney, Joseph Nicastro of the Buffalo firm Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro and Hall, claimed Daniels had a history “of violent and aggressive behavior towards youth,” pointing to city police department records of complaints against Daniels. None of the complaints led to criminal charges.
SUIT CLAIMS
The lawsuit claimed the city and its school district were careless in the hiring and monitoring of crossing guards and that Serrano and his father faced harassment, bullying and threats after the incident, which was spread widely among the community.
The lawsuit was filed past a 90-day deadline to file a notice of claim against a municipality under state law, but Clinton County Judge Timothy Lawliss accepted the late filing in a decision on Feb. 1. Before the judge’s decision, Serrano’s father’s personal claims were dropped from the lawsuit.
VIDEOS OF INCIDENT
Multiple videos last May showed Daniels hit Serrano with an open hand across the right side of his face after the then-seventh grader was lingering by a cross walk and appeared to say something after tugging down his face mask. Daniels can be heard scolding Serrano afterward in the videos, saying “Do you understand me?”
Two witnesses interviewed by Plattsburgh City Police said they saw Serrano appear to get into a confrontation with Daniels before he was hit, with one saying Serrano was “mouthing off to him” and “blocking traffic,” according to statement transcripts.
WITNESS CLAIMS
Another witness said they had to “slam on my brakes to avoid hitting [Serrano],” who they said had ran to the middle of road after Daniels waved the driver forward. Daniels later told police he had a few incidents with Serrano in the three weeks leading up to the incident, which involved him not following his instructions and walking across the street without Daniels stopping traffic first.
After Daniels scolded Serrano for the last time, Daniels said he laughed at him when he pulled down his mask.
“It was a reflex, but I meant to tap him on top of the head,” Daniels told police in a supporting deposition. “I misjudged the distance, and I accidentally hit the boy on the top of the right side of his head. It was then that I noticed two boys with their phones recording.”
With the judge’s order, a notice of claim for the lawsuit can now be accepted with a deadline to file set for Feb. 14 to do so.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.