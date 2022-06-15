Laws aim to make New York abortion 'safe haven'

ALBANY — With her administration poised to spend millions of dollars to support abortion providers, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed six bills Monday aimed at strengthening reproductive rights and shielding clinics from repercussions for terminating the pregnancies of women from states banning the procedure.
Hochul labeled abortion foes “Neanderthals,” — an extinct species of humans that existed in the Ice Age and whose characteristics included a receding forehead and pronounced brow.
“This is the United States of America, where freedom and liberty are supposed to mean something,” the Democratic governor said. “It’s the rock upon which we were founded. It’s supposed to mean something except in the eyes of some Neanderthals, who think women are not entitled to those rights.”
NAME CALLING
Hochul’s strong rhetoric was criticized by a spokesman for the New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s Roman Catholic bishops.
“It’s certainly very disappointing to hear name calling from the governor when it comes to the millions of pro-life New Yorkers around the state,” said Dennis Poust, communications director for the group that includes Bishop Michael Fisher of Buffalo, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany and Bishop Terry LaValley of Ogdensburg.
The six bills were passed in the final days of the legislative session, with lawmakers reacting to reports the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to overturn the landmark Roe V. Wade decision.
In 1970, three years before the landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right, New York legalized the procedure, setting the stage for the state to become a magnet for women who could not have their unwanted pregnancies terminated in their home states.
That scenario is expected to be repeated, with at least 11 states approving abortion restrictions this year.
SANCTUARY STATE
One of the new laws, dubbed the Fire Hate Act, is designed to make New York a “sanctuary state” for abortions, said Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx. It provides state civil rights law protections for women who come to New York for abortions and in turn find themselves facing litigation or criminal prosecution from their home states.
“While other states are looking to criminalize abortion and gender-affirming care, New York continues to reaffirm its commitment to reproductive justice and serve as an model for the rest of our nation,” Biaggi said.
The new package also has protections for New York-licensed healthcare practitioners against professional misconduct charges as well as adverse medical malpractice actions for abortions on women from other states.
PATIENT, PROVIDER PROTECTIONS
The measures also provide name and address confidentiality to providers and their patients.
Another law blocks medical malpractice insurance companies from initiating adverse actions against abortion providers.
The package included a measure that assigns the state Health Department to conduct a study on “limited service” pregnancy centers that offer counseling but do not connect women with abortion providers.
The study will seek to determine if those centers interfere with “the ability of women to obtain accurate, non-coercive health care information and timely access to a comprehensive range of reproductive and sexual health care services,” according to the legislation.
CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
The Catholic Conference had urged Hochul to veto that measure.
“As a state that claims to value autonomy and choice, New York should stop presenting abortion as the best and only option for struggling women, and harassing any pro-life pregnancy center that may help women keep their babies,” said Kristen Curran, the conference’s director of government relations. “This abortion-or-nothing narrative only demeans women.”
New York has long been noted for strong abortion protections, and the Supreme Court ruling won’t pose a threat to them, noted Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski. He accused Hochul of exploiting the issue to boost her poll numbers.
“It’s no surprise this event comes as early voting is set to begin,” Barclay said. “Gov. Hochul’s every decision is a political calculation tied to her campaign.”
‘WITHOUT FEAR OF CONSEQUENCE’
But the author of two of the new statutes, Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, said the package will help make New York a safe haven for women from states restricting abortion.
“Under my new laws, New York’s healthcare providers can continue to provide abortion and reproductive healthcare services to all women, including those traveling here from out of state, without fear of consequence,” she said.
Hochul’s swipe at abortion opponents stood in sharp contrast to the remarks of another New York Democrat, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, who articulated his support for abortion rights in a famous speech at the University of Notre Dame, a Catholic college, in 1984, said Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party.
“She’s not simply a candidate; she’s also the governor, and to call 35% to 40% of the population Neanderthals because they disagree with her is not proper language when addressing citizens of your own state,” Kassar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.