ALBANY — State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker insisted Thursday that the COVID-19 contagion did not cause deadly nursing home infections as a result of the Cuomo administration’s March 25 order requiring the homes to readmit coronavirus-positive hospital patients
Zucker, an appointee of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defended his agency’s handling of the crisis as well as long-stalled public health fatality data that is now the focus of a probe by federal prosecutors based in Brooklyn.
ZUCKER CONCLUSION
The commissioner said his own conclusions about how the virus spread inside the homes remained the same after a January report issued by Attorney General Letitia James found his agency had undercounted the nursing home fatalities by as much as 50%.
The health agency was not including deaths of the residents that took place at hospitals as nursing home deaths, leaving the state with a distorted picture of the toll and hurting the ability of public health experts to frame strategies for countering the virus, according to James.
POINTS TO WORKERS
Zucker instead maintained the contagion was brought in the homes “inadvertently” by infected workers, pointing to testing results showing that some 37,000 of the employees contracted the coronavirus.
Zucker told legislators last summer they would be getting nursing home fatality data once it was updated. But the agency waited five months to release it — and only after the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, secured a court order directing the state to release the public health information.
A top aide to Cuomo recently advised Democratic lawmakers that the administration was concerned then-President Donald Trump would use the data to wage political attacks on Cuomo, the state’s leading Democrat.
‘SHAMEFUL’
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, told Zucker: “We now know that data was deliberately withheld for reasons I would term as shameful.”
With the deadline for enacting a new state budget just five weeks away, the data controversy has triggered political troubles for Cuomo, with 14 Democratic state senators signaling they support rescinding his emergency powers to manage the health emergency.
In a sign lawmakers plan to extract even more data from the Cuomo administration, Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, asked Zucker to provide him with a listing of the number of virus-positive patients each nursing home admitted from hospitals.
“I want to say your department’s unresponsiveness to the Legislature and our communications have been unacceptable and, frankly, troubling,” Stec said.
In his exchange with Zucker, Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, focused on what he called significant gaps in the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas, noting Schoharie and Delaware counties have not received their fair share of the doses.
Referencing business restriction implemented last March, Oberacker said, “The rural region I represent was forced to shut down, even when most counties had an extremely low number of cases, if any. Now with the vaccine being distributed, my district is completely forgotten. What am I supposed to tell my constituents?”
BOBBING AND WEAVING
Zucker emphasized that the vaccine supplies sent to the state have been inadequate.
“Let’s see where we are after the end of this weekend when more vaccines are out there,” the commissioner said.
The commissioner was chided by Senate Health Committee Chairman Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx, who said Zucker was “bobbing and weaving” instead of providing direct answers to lawmakers.
“It’s as though the administration continues every day to just be perfect and do nothing wrong,” said Rivera, one of the Democrats who has been pressing for more accurate health data from the state.
On the budget front, Assembly Health Commissioner Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, sharply criticized Cuomo’s proposal to eliminate state funding for a nonprofit watchdog group, the Long Term Care Community Coalition, that seeks to improve care offered at nursing homes.
WITHOUT CREDIBILITY
Zucker, who is both a physician and a lawyer, responded that Cuomo wants to “hold bad actors (in the nursing home industry) accountable,” though he sidestepped Gottfried’s questions.
Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Chemung County, pressed the commissioner to reveal the identity of the person or persons who decided to shield the COVID-19 fatality data from public view and to indicate whether any subpoenas had been served on them.
But Zucker would not budge, saying his agency’s legal department is dealing with the ongoing investigation.
“I find virtually everything you’ve said here today to be totally without credibility,” O’Mara told the governor’s point person for the pandemic
“I’m sorry to hear that,” the doctor replied.
DEATH COUNT
According to the Cuomo administration, there have been a total of about 13,500 deaths of New York nursing home deaths resulting from COVID-19 infections. The total grows to about 15,000 when confirmed and presumed nursing home deaths in and out of facilities are included, as well as deaths in and out of assisted living and adult care facilities are added to the tally.
Cuomo’s office has also noted the governor’s pandemic decisions can be overturned by a simple majority resolution of the Legislature.
