MORIAH — Some parts of the North Country were clobbered by Tuesday’s Nor’easter storm, including 39 inches of snow some places in the town of Moriah.
At his house on Plank Road in Moriah, Donald Jaquish said he was wading almost waist-deep through 30 inches of white stuff on his deck.
“Hard to say with wind, but last night (Tuesday) was 26 inches, plus four this morning,” he said.
“In the driveway, the sun made it settle today (Wednesday).”
NEARLY 40 INCHES
Some places on Dalton Hill Road, which is headed up Belfry Mountain, got lots more, he said.
One homeowner there reported 39 inches of snow.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Mineville and Witherbee hamlets, including Fisher Hill and Silver Hill roads, got two to three feet of snow.
“The storm took its toll on the crew and equipment,” he said.
“Cleanup is taking today (Wednesday) and through the rest of the week.”
ROUTE 9N CLOSED
During the storm, Route 9N/22 between Broad Street in Port Henry and Dudley Road in Westport was closed Tuesday morning after four tractor trailers jackknifed and blocked the road, most on the approach to the steep Convent Hill coming into Port Henry.
Wreckers and plow trucks were dispatched and cleared the road in the afternoon.
KEEPING BUSY
Moriah Town Highway Superintendent Jamie Wilson said his crews had all they could do to keep up during a storm that dropped two inches of snow an hour.
“Our main concern was to make sure everyone could get out to the road from their house,” he said Wednesday. “There’re close to 40 inches in some places. A lot of secondary roads are one lane.”
Moriah also plows some county roads under a contractual agreement.
“We have 52 miles of roads and with county roads we have 80 miles,” Wilson explained. “We had a windshield break in our big truck. We lent a plow to the Town of Crown Point because they had a breakdown. It’s a lot of stress on the employees. We’re doing whatever we can to help people.”
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Brook Street in Port Henry got about 14 inches. A Spectrum cable line came loose there and is overhanging the road, but a National Grid crew came by and put an orange safety cone under the wire.
Spectrum repair dispatch said Saturday is the earliest the line can be fixed.
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a statewide State of Emergency before the storm, as did Essex County. The emergency is in effect for five days from Tuesday.
The heavy, wet snow downed trees and utility lines across the region, causing power outages.
National Grid said about 5,000 customers were out of power during the storm in Essex County, but most were restored by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. NYSEG reported 400 customers out in Clinton and Essex counties.
The Adirondack High Peaks received about 20 inches of snow, mostly in Keene and Newcomb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.