WILLSBORO — Jean-Jacques Duval, born in Strasbourg, France, was the son of Alice Sittler and Jules Weil, a champagne-company manager.
Alice later relocated her children – Jacques and Juilette – to join her family in Mutzig, located near the Bruche River Valley.
In 1940, the Alsace region was annexed by Germany's Third Reich.
Jacques went from being French to German to French, until he came here and became a French-born American artist.
