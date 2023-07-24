WATERTOWN — Music icon Tony Bennett died on Friday morning, a Tweet from his Twitter account confirms, but he also was intimately connected to the North Country.
On April 15, 1989, the iconic Jazz artist had a concert at Watertown High School that was put together by the Disabled Persons Action Organization to be held at the Watertown High School venue in addition to the State Office Building to have a more intimate show.
Founder of the DPAO Joe Rich described the concert as being a mix of being “a concert plus family reunion for Tony Bennett.”
Bennett had family in St. Lawrence County in Pyrites and lived there as a young man, and had additional family in Watertown, Rich said.
“They all came here for the concert and to reunite with Tony,” he said. “It was wonderful that they came.”
Bennett went to eat at Giovanni’s Ristorante on LeRay Street in Watertown, and ended up drawing a picture of a waitress that worked there at the time, signed it, and gave it to her, Rich said.
“He was just an amazing person,” Rich said.
Bennett had a late revitalization of his career after releasing an album in 2014 with Lady Gaga.Rich said “it was amazing” to see Bennett come back into the public eye after his duets with Lady Gaga.
“He was such a wonderful gentleman and cared about people so much,” he said.
Music legends and dignitaries from all walks of life have been pouring out support on Twitter from the likes of Mariah Carey, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and the San Francisco Giants.
His Twitter account states that the other day he was still at the piano and that his final song “Because of You” was his first #1 hit.
“Tony, because of you, we have your songs in our heart forever,” the tweet reads.
