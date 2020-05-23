These stories broke my heart, but repaired it in the same breath.
In thinking of story ideas for this issue, I came across an Associated Press article titled: “Before the virus: Looking back on some last ‘normal’ moments.”
The article asked people around the world to reflect on their memories of the days right before their communities were shaken by the COVID-19
coronavirus pandemic and the public health restrictions it brought.
Some people spoke of parties, others of tears, but most spoke of not realizing how much they would miss “normal” until it was gone.
I posed this same question to the readers of the Press-
Republican Facebook page.
We ask a lot of questions on that page, ranging from the silly to the serious, but I don’t think any answers have moved me like these have.
To hear about the kinds of things I might have seen in an issue of the paper last year and just brushed off as being “not that important.”
But now, two months in,
hearing people talk about an average Friday afternoon takes your breath away.
Say what you will about the masks, about the closures, about what any of us did in the early, panicked days of this strange infection.
I’m sure there’s not a single person reading this who doesn’t wish things were ‘normal’ now.
But read these stories, let your heart be warmed by them. Hold that feeling and, when we can walk into a restaurant, into a barbershop, into the home of a loved one, try and appreciate those moments and the people in them a just little bit more.
— Night Editor Ben Rowe
My last normal moment was spending time with my grandchildren Kayden and Melena at Morrisonville Elementary for their science fair. Now it’s consists of FaceTime and virtual hugs and kisses with all of my grandchildren. It’s very sad.
— Marcie Blake
I remember going to breakfast at Pleasant Corners to chat with the regulars before work. No call ahead or take out. I miss feeling like part of a community.
— Jenn Barber
Volunteering at AuSable Valley Drama club presentation ofWilly Wonka. The play was a bit earlier this year and as it turns out it was a Godsend. Seeing my family the very best ever. My low.....my son is a Marine and all leave has been cancelled. We were supposed to see him end of March to April. It’s been a long year.
— Diane Kirby
March 7 . . . attending a Steve Hackett concert in Englewood, NJ at the Bergen Performing Arts Center followed, the next day, by volunteering at a local road race. That seems so long ago and something we that we can’t do right now with all the restrictions. Who knows when we may be able to do those things next.
— Bernadette Wiggin
March 16, my last day of work. Otherwise, my husband and I always stay at home without too many fancy plans. We wear our masks, miss seeing our kids, but they work, so we usually only see them for special occasions unless we would FaceTime.
— Allisn Lockwood Blain
My last 2 weeks on the Big Island of Hawaii with my daughter for her 13th birthday trip. We explored something new everyday and ate in restaurants. We left on March 18th and just a couple days later the lockdown and shelter in place orders began.
— Eric Bliven
I was having a nice lunch at Pizza Bono.... just me and my son. That was in early March, haven’t eaten in a restaurant since then.
— Juanita DesRocher
Early morning cycle class at the gym. Later that night it was announced all gyms were to close until further notice. I miss exercising with my gym friends and know when the gym can open again, the new “norm” is going to be very surreal.
— Lindsey Passno
We were on a Disney Cruise with my grandson and my son & his family from CA. The captain announced that the cruise line would be shutting down when we got back to port and Disney World would also be closing on 3/16. We got back to port on Sat. Spent Sunday at Hollywood Studios. Best time and had so much fun before all the craziness started.
— Karen Boyce Roberts
Having a wonderful day at Indian Beach, NC. Lunch with my niece and a wnonderful filet mignon from Whiskey Bravo’s in Cape Carteret NC then no contact with anyone from March 17 until April 28th in beautiful Willsboro NY after completion of over two 14 day self quarantines.
— Win Belanger
Sunday, March 8. We drove to Manchester, VT went to a few stores, the Farmers Market and stopped by a small brewery for a beverage. Although, we did joke a bit about whether it was a good idea...my employer is an international company & ordered all company travel to cease and mandates working from home on March 12.
— Starr Ann
Packing my business full of people excited to get a Friday the 13th body piercing and letting people bring as many guests as they wanted to make it a party...Now I will have to limit it to one person in the shop at a time and it’s going to take a lot of the fun experience away from getting a piercing
— Lawrence Meghan, owner, One Flight Up Body Piercing
Getting out of work and picking the kids up from school not realizing they would not be returning. Something that was so normal and so routined, makes me think and wonder what school will be like when the kids can actually go back
— Victoria Remian
I went to Daytona beach Florida, it was the first time going down there. Loved every minute of it. Came home March 2nd, and poof, all the toilet paper is gone
— Bill Brown
Family birthday party at my (mother-in-law’s.) We were all sitting 6 feet away from one another (before social distancing guidelines were really announced). Everyone’s phone dinged at the same time announcing PHS schools would be closed until April.
— Maggie Clermont
Getting up to go to work at 11PM for a midnight shift....and finding out that at noon the next day we’re closed.
— Bill Radloff
My last shift at Merons , Sunday 3/15, with my normal Sunday regulars. We all said goodbye and “see you next week”, next week never came 😫
— Emily Moore
We were looking forward to our first cruise to celebrate my husband’s birthday. We cancelled that mid February after hearing about first cases on a cruise ship, and fearing this would grow into a pandemic.
— Deb Carter
I believe it was playing cards and having fun at my Dad’s. Who is 87 yrs old with my sister and her kids and my Daughter and her family we were all together fun times. Now it’s like prison in your own home taking day by day waiting for things to open and somewhat back to normal
— Betty Hebert
Trivia Night at the Monopole with Lady Shoob Productions! It was a great turnout and we think everyone had fun!
— Mia Young
Enjoying the sunsets in Naples FL. Arrived home 3/16. Quarantine started the next day. Been working from home ever since.
— Melissa Joyce
My bridal shower! So happy I was able to spend time with all my loved ones. Unfortunately, the wedding had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
— Jennifer Gooley
I was supposed to see my mother for the first time since 2011.
— Carol Zamfir
I had lunch with a friend after a normal business meeting on March 10. Definitely should have lingered for dessert.
— Susan Mary
The Friday I sent my students home.
— Ashley Kollar, teacher, Cumberland Head Elementary School
Right before going out to dinner at Ground Round (unknowingly for the last time ever) to celebrate my birthday and sitting and visiting at the same table with friends about less than a week and a half before this all started
— Missy Devan
March 15th, Cougars took home the gold.. while everything else was shutting down. At the same moment our kids were celebrating their win, we got word Schools were closed.
— April Branham
