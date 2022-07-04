PLATTSBURGH — Many families lined the parade route for the City of Plattsburgh’s annual Fourth of July Parade Monday enjoying the sights and sounds.
The parade featured local businesses and organizations, city services, emergency services and music performed by Damaged Goods.
“We are honored to be a part of this year’s parade, we don’t usually do events like this but it was great to see everyone out and enjoying the day” Keith King, member of Damaged Goods, said.
Parade participants handed out candies and ice pops to the kids watching the parade.
“There are a lot of loud trucks, but we should have more bands march in the parade,” Jim Guiness, of the Battle of Plattsburgh Committee, said.
“More bands, fewer sirens, that’s what I say”
Members of all generations came out to enjoy the parade,
“My son loves waving to the fire trucks, it’s great to see so many people out, the weather is great,” A father said walking with his two kids.
The route of the parade offered everyone the chance to watch the parade, hundreds of people crowded along Trinity Park and the sidewalk in front of MacDonough Monument.
“I mean it’s the parade, classic, I try to come watch every summer.” an older member of the crowd said.
He jokingly added,
“Personally, I prefer the Battle of Plattsburgh parade.”
Guinness expressed excitement about the upcoming Battle of Plattsburgh parade and events this upcoming September.
“We will have more bands, Trinity park will have a stage set up as well as City Hall, the ADK Jazz orchestra will be playing,” Guinness said.
The event will also have games and activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a village craft fair around MacDonough Monument.
The band Damaged Goods can be seen again at the Mayor’s Cup and a week after that, at The Strand as part of their Jumpin’ in July series.
