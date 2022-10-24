PLATTSBURGH — Longtime Press-Republican stalwart Lamiaa Aly has been promoted to publisher of the newspaper.
Aly, 46, rises to the position of publisher after serving as general manager for the past 15 months.
"Lamiaa has worked tirelessly to assure the continued success of the Press-Republican," John Celestino, regional executive and regional publisher for CNHI Inc. and previous publisher of the P-R, said.
"She is a motivator and a mentor who only sees the positive in people. She has risen through the ranks over the years and she has gained remarkable institutional knowledge. Our employees and our community are fortunate to have Lamiaa champion our future."
A native of Cairo, Egypt, Aly moved to the U.S. in 1997, settling in New York City. She worked in accounting, human resources and payroll in the city before moving to the North Country in 2001.
She continued working in those fields until she began working at the P-R in 2006, starting in the business office handling a multitude of duties.
She continued in that position throughout the years, increasing her responsibilities in a leadership role and in other areas of the newspaper.
Aly skillfully helped lead the P-R through the COVID-19 pandemic, working to ensure that the community had a reliable and trusted news source during this difficult time.
In that time, she took on more responsibilities including advertising, production and delivery oversight.
"She became a jack of all trades, and master of the them all," P-R Editor in Chief Joe LoTemplio said.
"We are lucky to have her leadership, guidance and passion for the newspaper business, and we are a better newspaper because of her."
Aly's dedication to the P-R is astounding. She once arrived at the P-R at 6 a.m. on a weekend to personally patch pot holes in the parking lot. That kind of devotion is part of her daily approach to making the P-R the best it can be, and a leader in the community.
Aly said she was thrilled to take on the responsibilities as publisher of the P-R.
"Nothing means more to me than the community where my family lives and thrives. Keeping our community informed and educated on issues that impact our families is a critical responsibility that we all take very seriously," Aly said.
"I have a great passion for this business, and I am so lucky to do what I love for a living and to live in one of the greatest and most beautiful places on earth, surrounded by the finest people all through the North Country."
