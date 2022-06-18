LAKE PLACID — The drive just got a little prettier along Mill Pond Drive with the installation of a tile mural above the entry of the Lake Placid Volunteer Ambulance Service.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Placid Central Middle and High School students created the mural, which depicts the logo of the Lake Placid Volunteer Ambulance Service, which is located at 388 Mill Pond Dr.
The mural project was organized by Lake Placid/Wilmington Connecting Youth and Community (CYC), funded by a New York State Council of the Arts Decentralization grant, artistically executed by Lake Placid Central Middle and High Schools students, and installed by Young Lyon Floor and Home.
The Lake Placid/Wilmington Connecting Youth and Communities Coalition’s mission is to promote mental, physical and spiritual health by empowering and educating youth to become leaders and engaged citizens.
Engaging youth in arts activities designed to enhance public spaces is one method that CYC has used with great success.
FIFTH MURAL
The mural represents the fifth public mural that CYC has implemented over the years beginning with one at the Wilmington Youth Center, then the Shipman Youth Center, and two for Whiteface Mountain Ski Center.
CYC arts director Naj Wikoff, learning of the planned renovations of the Ambulance Service, pitched to President Larry Brockway, the idea of a large mural based on their logo created by students as a way of educating people driving along Mill Pond Drive of the building’s purpose.
With the Ambulance Service’s endorsement, Wikoff then approached Lake Placid Central Middle and High School art teachers, Sandy Huber and Alan Robinson, for their support. The next step was Wikoff and CYC President Tina Clark’s proposal submission to the NYSCA’s DEC program, administered by the Adirondack Lake Center for the Arts.
COVID DELAY
The implementation of the mural was initially delayed by the Volunteer Service timing in getting their renovations complete.
Then, the pandemic slowed down the artistic process, but this spring everything came together, and with the generous support of Rick Lyon, the mural was recently installed, and everyone can view the students’ public artwork.
“It looks awesome,” Brockway said.
“Larry said, ‘Now, people know where we are,’” Wikoff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.