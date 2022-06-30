LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Olympic Museum unveiled its new look and feel in advance of its much-anticipated grand opening in late fall, 2022.
The construction of new museum spaces is currently among the final pieces of a massive Olympic Center renewal project.
The museum is currently in a temporary location in the Lake Placid Conference Center and will soon reoccupy an expanded location in the new Miracle Plaza at the Olympic Center.
NEW IDENTITY
A new logo and identity for the Lake Placid Olympic Museum is a major step in the transformation of the museum space and visibility to the public.
This planning process as well as the colors, symbolism, and other design elements of the logo are the culmination of a careful collaboration among the museum’s Board of Directors, staff, and the ORDA Art Director, making the unveiling and the future opening of the museum highly anticipated events.
Larger future spaces have staff re-imagining the museum experience and re-designing exhibits. The new logo is part of this same larger effort to convey the stories of the Olympic Games more powerfully and to build awareness of their greater impacts and meanings to our region and the world.
EVOLVING AND EXPANDING
Prior to working on the logo and planning new exhibits for the new and expanded museum spaces, the Museum Board of Directors, staff, and other stakeholders held planning sessions to establish a new vision for the museum.
“We are fortunate to be the keepers of the world’s second-largest collection of Winter Olympic artifacts,” Jonathan Becker, museum board president, said.
“Along with the new spaces, our purpose is evolving and expanding. We are here to inspire as well as to educate by creating an immersive adventure into history that helps visitors experience the spirit of the Olympic Games.”
To achieve this goal, Museum Director Alison Haas and her staff are using detailed knowledge of the region’s history and the personal stories of athletes to lend context to the museum’s vast collection of photos, video, audio, and tangible artifacts.
“In our new spaces, we will give visitors an experience that will inspire awe,” Haas said.
“Our goal is to allow this amazing history to ignite the courage in all of us to dream and do. We want to inspire greatness in every one of us.”
VIRTUAL EXHIBITS
Since the onset of COVID-19, virtual exhibits have been developed, and museum staff has offered numerous virtual education programs to K-12 students across the State. Those programs will not only continue but also significantly improve in both content and delivery through a combination of technology advancements and the re-imagining of the experience starting this fall.
A new website is also in development that will provide a renewed experience.
The current website is available at http://www.lpom.org.
For more information on the story behind the logo and the partnership between ORDA and the museum visit: https://orda.org/2022/06/26/museum-logo/
