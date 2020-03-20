Lake Placid Hannaford possible COVID-19 exposure site, health dept. says

LAKE PLACID — Customers who shopped at the 45 Hadjis Way Hannaford in Lake Placid on March 11 were possibly exposed to COVID-19, the Essex County Health Department said in a press release Thursday.
Customers who shopped at the store between 11:30 a.m. and noon and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day "have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19," the release said.
"If you believe you were present at this location, at this date/time, please monitor your temperature twice a day for 14 days," the release read.
"If you develop symptoms — a fever greater than 100.4, cough and/or shortness of breath, call you healthcare provider for further guidance. Tell them you may have been exposed to COVID-19."
