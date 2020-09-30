LAKE PLACID – Watching shorts at the 2020 Lake Placid Film Festival is easier than ever — and free.
Log on to www.lakeplacid
Click on “Featured Filmmaker’s Series.”
Grab popcorn.
“What we’ve done this year is to take the top short films that were submitted in 2019,” Gary Smith, chair of the Adirondack Film Society, said.
“We are then streaming those on Wednesday nights at 7 o’clock. In addition to showing the film, we have a moderator that comes on and interviews the filmmaker immediately following the screening of the film. There is no charge. It is complimentary. We got a different moderator each night.”
A TEACHER’S DREAM
On Oct. 7, “Thespian” by filmmakers Joseph Rossi and David Magni will be screened.
Synopsis: A teacher struggles to follow her dream of being an actress.
Rossi and Magini have directed films since 2006. The Quebec-born filmmakers attended film school together and since graduating have been active in the Canadian Indie scene.
Moderator is M.I. Devine, a writer, artist, and performer whose work explores the poetics of pop forms.
His award-winning book of experimental essays, “Warhol’s Mother’s Pantry”, will be published in November 2020 (Mad Creek Books/Ohio State).
He is a SUNY Plattsburgh English professor and co-founder of AdironDocs, a regional initiative for place-based filmmaking.
He won the Snowtown Film Festival North Country Filmmaker’s Award in 2020.
“Michael has been a stalwart supporter of the Lake Placid Film Festival for years,” Smith said.
STRANGER DANGER
“Rockaway Sunset” directed by PJ Landers screens on Oct. 14.
Synopsis: When a feisty woman is diagnosed with a terminal illness, she resolves to reach a family milestone only to be sidetracked by a chance meeting with a stranger who nearly kills her.
Landers has worked as an actor and stand-up comic in New York City for more than 20 years.
Born and bred in Sunnyside-Woodside, Queens, he first hit the stage as a tap dancer at age 4 and has performed in several Off-Off Broadway productions.
Moderator is Jeremy Arnold, an author, film historian and commentator.
His new book, “The Essentials Vol. 2: 52 More Must-See Movies and Why They Matter,” will be published in October 2020 by Running Press and Turner Classic Movies.
“PJ took first place in the competition last year,” Smith said.
PASSIONATE PURSUIT
“On the Ledge” directed by Marco Baratta screens on Oct. 21.
Synopsis: A man walks onto a roof and happens upon a women as she’s about to jump and commit suicide. Intrigued by why she’s doing it and potentially concerned about her, he uses dark humor to try to get her off the ledge.
Baratta graduated from Wesleyan University in 2016, where he pursued his two passion: filmmaking and baseball.
In March and August of 2018, respectively, he wrote, directed, and edited his first short films, “On The Ledge” and “Broken Symphony “ (Big Apple Film Festival Selection).
Recently, he was a director’s assistant on the film “Hustlers.”
Moderator is Charlie Turnbull, an award-winning documentary filmmaker with a background in journalism and a focus on telling rural American stories.
“Charlie did a full-feature film that was highlighted last year at the Film Festival called the ‘The Bikes of Wrath,’” Smith said.
“Charlie took the People’s Choice Award at the Banff Film Festival for that film.”
COVID MYSTERY
Festival organizers did not have any idea how a virtual format would go over with regulars or newcomers.
“We’ve done great,” Smith said.
“We didn’t know when we started if we would have 10 people or 100 people.”
Last Wednesday for the festival screening of “From the Thunder” directed by Daniel Everitt-Lock and moderated by filmmaker Jay Craven, 102 people signed up.
“We think that’s a home run really,” Smith said.
“We’re very happy about that. By the time the film has gone up, we should be at 130 to 140 people. We have had very spirited discussions with each of the films. It was insightful for me because I never knew these people. And to hear the dedication and focus that they (moderators) put on doing these has been amazing. I’ve enjoyed each and every one of them.”
SHORTS COMPETITION
Filmmakers have submitted shorts since July 4 for the 2020 Short Film Competition.
“Those are being judged and awards given,” Smith said.
“Our normal festival would have been on the October 23 weekend. We were not able to have them, but we decided to run the Shorts Competition anyway and award prizes and judge those.
“We will be doing a similar program with conversations between filmmakers and moderators in the winter for these films that have been submitted for this year’s judging.”
Email Robin Caudell:
rcaudell@pressrepublican
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.