PLATTSBURGH — Groups of excited children from local 4-H clubs, dressed in their best Halloween costumes, all filed into Lake Forest Senior Living Community Monday to reverse trick or treat the residents.
The tradition, which first came to Lake Forest last year, involves the youngsters handing out little bags of candy to the residents instead of asking them for it; hand-made cards were also given out.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Tracy Simmons, 4-H leader of Bridled Hearts, said the event was made possible by three different 4-H clubs coming together for their community service requirement.
“The children, in order to do anything at (the Clinton County) fair, they have a couple requirements to do and community service is one,” Simmons said.
“There’s four 4-H clubs in Clinton County and they all kind of specialize in something different, like you might have one club that’s dairy and you might have one that’s archery, and for the most part we’re horse, but it’s still kind of nice to do things together … because it gives them a chance to meet other children in Clinton County in the same youth program. So I’m very happy, in that regard, that we’ve started to unite.”
CHRISTMAS CAROLING
Simmons said this is something, along with Christmas caroling in December, they would like to continue doing at Lake Forest.
“They (the kids) love it,” she said.
“We’re kind of known for trying to bring back some traditional things like Christmas caroling for example. That’s what we’re all about.”
A LITTLE BIT OF SPARK
Lake Forest activities director Liz Brown said the seniors always respond well to these types of events.
“Most people here tell us they hate Halloween, or they don’t like Halloween, but when these little ones come through, they get very animated and very excited,” Brown said.
“There was a lady … she’s 102 years old and she can’t see very well, but her face lit up when the little girl went over and gave it to her. So this is why I asked them to come here. It’s not about anything else other than trying to bring a little bit of spark back to them, and maybe a little bit of reminiscing.”
Unlike last year, this year’s event wasn’t heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — making it more personal for both the residents and children.
“Last year they were here but we had them on the patio and they couldn’t come in. This is more normal,” Brown said.
“This table over here, it was fun to watch them, because they stopped what they were doing and actually got involved, which is nice. It’s good for them to be able to interact with kids. I’m a firm believer that seniors and kids go together and I just think that kids can learn a lot from the seniors and the seniors seem to interact well with the little ones for whatever reason.
“It’s a win-win for everybody.”
