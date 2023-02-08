PLATTSBURGH — It’s that time of year again: People are either looking for love or celebrating their own.
This Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of romantic events planned around the City of Plattsburgh.
SPEED-DATING EVENT
For those who are still searching for their soulmate, Chapter One Coffee & Tea has an event for you.
This Friday and Saturday night, the cafe is hosting a “Cocktails & Couples” speed-dating event.
Registration for the event costs $40, with refreshments provided courtesy of Delicious Beauty Catering.
Chapter One is also offering local wine from the Traveling Vineyard, beer from one of the local tap houses and of course, Chapter One Coffee. Each person will also be given one rose to pass on to the individual who caught their eye most during the event.
Attendees at the event will be paired up with another event attendee and have about five minutes to get to know each person before moving on to someone else at the event to chat with.
Attendees can register for the event at tinyurl.com/22fdpayy.
Brianna House, event manager and barista for Chapter One Coffee & Tea, has been planning this event since last August.
“We love creating awesome events in Plattsburgh,” House said.
Tiffanie Peters of Delicious Beauty Catering has been assisting House with coordinating the event. House mentioned Peters will be bringing one of her signature platters.
“The grazing tables are just perfect for events like this,” she said.
House’s goal for this event is to bring people together and be inclusive in the process. Friday night’s event is a LGBTQIA+ evening, for ages 21 and up. Saturday night’s event is a Straight Night for heterosexual couples ages 21 to 39-years-old.
“I feel like this event makes it so you’re excited because you don’t know who you’re gonna meet, and also kind of bringing you outside of your shell,” House said.
Though, if you aren’t able to make it, House said she’d love to hold an event like this again in the future.
VALENTINE’S DAY CARDS
Next, if you’re looking to do something nice for the community this Valentine’s Day, check out the Champlain Centre Mall.
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Champlain Shopping Centre partnered for an event called “Little Hands, Big Hearts,” where you can make cards for CVPH patients until Feb. 13.
Rachel Hilchey, a Cricket Wireless sales associate, was in charge of one of three stations in the mall.
Their original goal was to collect 100 cards to hand out, but they have already exceeded that, getting just under 200 cards. They will be handing these out to CVPH long-term care patients on Feb. 14.
SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL
If you are looking to celebrate the holiday earlier in the day, the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County is hosting a Valentine’s Day party at 10 a.m., Feb. 14, at the Senior Citizens Center, 5139 N Catherine St.
Rachel Brown, the program coordinator for the Senior Citizens Center, is passionate about bringing the community together with events like this. “We share a lot of laughter,” she said.
Finger foods and refreshments will be available, along with live entertainment.
“The Castaways will be here providing music,” Brown noted.
Her hope is to have party-goers socializing and dancing, offering something the older adult community can look forward to.
“Valentine’s Day just seems like a good day to hold a party,” she said. “The goal is really to just reach our seniors and have them have a good time.”
If you’re interested in attending, give the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County a call at 518-563-6180 to RSVP. If you cannot attend this event, check out their website at seniorsinclintoncounty.com or pick up the next issue of the Senior Sentinel to see when the next gathering is.
OLD SOUL EVENTS
As well, Old Soul Design Shop and Lady Shoob Productions recently held a Valentine’s themed event on Jan. 25 called “Single Mingle.” This was a free, 21 and up speed friending event for singles in the North Country.
Kt Teaney, the founder of Old Soul Design Shop, wanted to create a space to make new friends and meet other like minded professionals in the community.
“It was great,” she said.
PLANTS AND PARTNERS
If you weren’t able to make it to this event, Old Soul Design Shop is hosting two more Valentine’s Day themed events on Feb. 14 and 15. The first event on Valentine’s Day is called “Pints, Plants, Pots and Partners.”
“I’ll be setting up little areas with, you know, decorations and candles, and they get a drink with their tickets,” she said. “They’ll also get a terracotta pot and the paint supplies that they need to paint the pot.”
You’ll also get to pick your own plant, and Teaney said she’s going to encourage couples to give their creations to each other as a Valentine’s Day gift.
“My real priority is that I’m getting to have these experiences with the community,” she said. “You know, it really feels like home here.”
If you’re interested in coming to this event, you can register on Old Soul Design Shop’s Facebook page. There are a limited number of tickets as they are not normally open on Tuesdays.
“The more the community leans into these events, the more that it makes me sure that I’d like to continue to do more,” Teaney said.
LOVE-THEMED TRIVIA
For the “Trivia of Love” event on Feb. 15, make sure to bring your trivia skills, as this is a trivia night based on love and romance. Every third Wednesday of the month Old Soul Design Shop hosts a trivia night, with different concepts each time. They’ve done a holiday theme, a music theme and a ‘90s cartoon theme in the past.
Mia Young works at Old Soul, but is always in charge of hosting their trivia nights.
“We have regulars that come to trivia,” she said. “We have teams that come in every month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.