PLATTSBURGH — Starting tonight, Lake City Coworking at 26 City Hall Place will be partnering with several local professionals to offer a series of micro business workshops over the next month.
The goal of these workshops is to give expert advice to micro business owners and provide them with the tools to take their business to the next level, Lake City Coworking owner Lynne Reznick said.
“There are a lot of micro business owners in the area, so why not find a way to support them and some of the specific challenges that they are facing?” Reznick said, explaining the desire to host the workshops.
“I am a micro business owner myself, and we face a unique set of challenges in terms of managing and propelling our businesses forward.”
WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
Some of those challenges will look to now be addressed in these workshops:
• Nathan Swan, speaking about supercharging productivity, will kick off the workshop series tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Kim Cummins, owner of Hey, I’m Kim, will be discussing websites and the best practices for increasing visibility and sales on Jan. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Lori Mercaldi, Profit First Strategist and owner of Financial Tally, will be discussing financial clarity for a business with Profit First cash flow management on Jan. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing and business development at the North Country Chamber of Commerce, will be discussing how to grow a business through personal brand and networking on Jan. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Bryce Hanson and Collin McCullough, senior sales executives and marketing directors at Northern Insuring, will be speaking about insurance for small businesses on Feb. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Reznick will end the workshop series with a discussion about tips for pricing more persuasively on Feb. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Each workshop is free and open to the public.
Though Reznick said she is asking that anyone who wants to come, to register online beforehand.
She added that she expects Swan’s workshop tonight, and Kennedy’s workshop on the 31st, to be the most interactive, but all of them will feature an opportunity for attendees to have their questions answered.
Reznick said she already has plans for more workshops in the future.
“The workshops are one of the things that I was most excited to be able to bring along,” she said.
“We have some fun ones as well ... ones planned with other people coming in to do like bracelet making and t-shirt designing and cookie decorating and things like that. So balancing that with those educational informative workshops is definitely a plan into the future to continue to do both.”
