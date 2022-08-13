PLATTSBURGH — Those who work from home will soon have the option to work from home, but in an office.
That’s the idea behind new business Lake City Coworking, a member-ship based, shared, professional office space where remote workers can pop in and out of during business hours whenever they need or want an office; whether that’s to use any of the three meeting rooms to meet with clients, to network with other professionals also using the office, or to get out of the house and get a change of scenery for their workspace.
OPENING DATE
Whatever a member wants to use the office space for, they will be able to when Lake City Coworking, located at 26 City Hall Place, officially opens Sept. 2.
“I’m hoping for Sept. 2, because that will be the First Friday event at downtown Plattsburgh,” owner Lynne Reznick said.
“It’s a great opportunity to do…an open-house style and welcome the community in to see the space — whether or not they have a membership — to just come and tour through it in the afternoon and the evening during that event.”
MEMBERSHIP PLANS
Currently, there are three monthly membership options: five days a month with three meeting room credit hours for $99; 10 days a month with five meeting room credit hours for $175; and unlimited access any day the business is open during the month with 10 meeting room credit hours for $299.
Members will be able to schedule their days through a provided online system.
Those interested in getting a membership can do so now, as they are available at https://www.lakecitycoworking.com/.
Reznick said she has already heard from people who would want to utilize a space like this in Plattsburgh.
“I’ve talked to a woman who… comes through regularly a couple times a month and needs a place to meet with clients or new clients or current clients when she comes through,” she said.
“Her office is based an hour and a half south, so she’s interested in having a membership so once a week or so, she can meet with people or (schedule) her meetings when she’s in the area. So there’s a lot of flexibility.
“I think one of the main benefits is that we carry the physical costs of the rent: the utilities, having good Wi-Fi, we’ll have drip coffee for everybody. and you can get all your fancy stuff at Chapter One, which is why I’m psyched that I’m right next to them.”
Reznick, who is also a wedding photographer, moved here from Boston with her husband in 2020.
She said coworking spaces were popular there and wanted to bring one to Plattsburgh where there could be a potential demand for it.
“Someone said this to me once…and was basically like Plattsburgh and the North Country need things that cities need, and that everyone else needs, they just tend to get here sometimes later than everyone else,” Reznick said.
“So it’s not that there’s not necessarily a need or no interest for it, it’s just that it hasn’t happened yet and I’m hopeful that that is the case with this.”
‘NON-TRADITIONAL WORKSPACE’
Reznick said she is hoping to open Sept. 2, but since her lease began on Aug. 1, she has had to do a lot of demolition work.
Because the space Lake City Coworking is in was previously a radio station, plenty of renovations, like painting and installing new floors, are also still needed; but she is hopeful that, over the next couple of weeks, it will all be completed in time.
She intends to paint most of the interior white, provide comfortable seating and plenty of table space for members to work at; a full kitchen will also be available.
“I am going for…a non-traditional workspace,” Reznick said.
“There’s not cubicles. There are not heavy, traditional metal desks that you might think about in a work space.
“The goal is that it feels kind of like a modern home office to work in.”
BUSINESS HOURS
Reznick plans for Lake City Coworking to be open during regular business hours when most people are working: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Though, Wednesdays will have extended hours until 7 p.m., she said.
The hope is to eventually have the space available for artists or other professionals to use on the weekdays or evenings for workshops.
She hopes opening Lake City Coworking will also give her the opportunity to immerse herself into the community.
“We don’t have kids either, so it was another opportunity for getting into the community quickly. We moved in the middle of COVID (too), so I’ve been really wanting to find a way to be more involved in the community and contribute positively to the community and so when they didn’t have anything like this, I was like ‘let’s bring it here,’” Reznick said.
“I’m really excited about it.”
