Lake City Arts Festival to celebrate local artists

PLATTSBURGH — The public will have the chance to experience what the Plattsburgh arts community has to offer at a new festival event this August.
The Lake City Arts Festival is a new event hosted by the City of Plattsburgh in collaboration with The Plattsburgh Arts Coalition.
The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Plattsburgh on Margaret Street and the surrounding area.
“For me, the Lake City Arts Fest is this beautiful celebratory event for the arts community here in Plattsburgh," Megan Charland, co-owner of The Link Arts Center and Co-chair of the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition, said.
"The arts scene has only continued to grow over the past two years, especially with the formation of the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition, and we have this great collaborative energy downtown. An event like this takes a lot of work and I hope this summer inspires others to get involved and support the arts in Plattsburgh.”
EVENTS ACROSS DOWNTOWN
Margaret Street will be closed from Brinkerhoff to Upper Bridge Street. The Links Arts Center will facilitate a kids zone at the Betty Little Arts Park. Food trucks will park on Durkee Street near the arts park.
Those who attend will be given the opportunity to join a guided mural tour with presentations from the artists themselves. There will be a Raku firing and pottery wheel demonstration at The Strand.
Live music will be held at noon at the Margaret and Brinkerhoff Street intersection including performances from Austin and the In Laws, Luisa Mei, Sooner than Before and Antwon Levee + Dust and Peso 131.
“It’s through collaboration with the local groups and organizations, such as the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition, that enable The City of Plattsburgh to bring events like the Lake City Arts Fest to our residents and the greater North Country. We are excited for this new collaboration and the celebration of arts in our community!” Courtney Meisenheimer, Community Engagement Coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh, said.
ARTIST TABLES
This event is free and open to the public.
Individuals, businesses or organizations that wish to make a contribution can do so by contacting Meisenheimer at meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov to learn more.
Artists can apply for a table on Margaret Street at www.lakecityartsfest.com the deadline is Friday, July 15.
