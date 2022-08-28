PLATTSBURGH — The first Lake City Arts Festival Saturday gave experienced artists a chance to showcase and sell their art to the community, while also providing several activities for young, aspiring artists to create art of their own.
A tie-dye station, organized by the Strand Center for the Arts; a cat-themed chalk art mural in the Betty Little Arts Park and a “kids zone” consisting of a collage station, real flower pounded prints, tissue paper, stained glass and bubble prints, organized by The Link Arts Center were among the many artistic activities available for children to partake in.
For everyone in attendance, there was live music throughout the day from Austin Petrashune, Luisa Mei, Sooner than Before, Antwon Levee + Dust Band, TRYST, as well as a live radio broadcast with Amanda Dagley, to enjoy.
ART MARKET
And from noon to 6 p.m., around 25 artists and artisans lined parts of Margaret Street and Brinkerhoff Street to sell their art and network with the community.
Jim Kobak, of Harvester Art Studio in Peru, who uses spray paints, inks and acrylics to create his mostly demon-inspired spooky art, said Saturday’s event was the first one he has attended as a vendor.
“Usually I show a gallery at the Strand, and some other galleries, those kinds of things. This is my portable gallery,” Kobak said.
Kobak said he also sells his art at Peabody’s, and closer to the Halloween season, he’ll do shows locally to sell more.
FESTIVAL 'DONE VERY WELL'
After just a couple hours at the Lake City Art Festival though, he said he had already sold “a bunch” of his pieces.
“It (the festival) was done very well,” he said.
“I'm very happy and pleased with today, (because) a lot of people are enjoying the art versus just having craft vendors.”
TATTOOS AND BOUQUETS
Alex Reiter of Mindfeed Art in Plattsburgh, had temporary tattoos of his art, as well as discounted art prints for sale.
When asked how his art was selling, Reiter said “it’s been OK.”
“Give me another couple hours and I’ll let you know.”
Down the street from Kobak and Reiter’s displays was Anne Burnett from Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm.
Her art display included several different flower bouquets and arrangements.
INSTANT CONNECTION
She praised events like the Lake City Art Festival, because they help smaller businesses like Mossbrook get their name out there.
“I think it's just that community exposure,” she said.
“It's just been really amazing to have people come by and play with the flowers and light up — it’s like an instant connection.”
