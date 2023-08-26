PLATTSBURGH — The Kids Zone was one of the most popular parts of the inaugural Lake City Arts Fest last year, and it returns downtown today at Lake City Arts Fest 2023 from noon to 6:30 p.m.
“Sara Acors, through her own business, Yellow Deer Art — she’s doing the Kids Zone this year and she has a ton of interactive plans that engage kids with art in a very, both, hands-on way and also a very large-scale way,” Megan Charland, an event organizer and Strand Center for the Arts artistic programming director, said.
The Kids Zone activities include Giant String Art, Kiddie Pool Painting, Bubble Wand Station, and a Pool Noodle Obstacle Course.
MORE PROMOTION THIS YEAR
Charland was surprised at the family attendance last year.
“The Kids Zone was nonstop packed from noon to 4,” she said.
“I do anticipate just as many folks out this weekend. I think a lot of people maybe didn’t hear about the event last year and saw the photos after the fact and said, ‘Oh bummer, we missed that.’
“With promotion and everything, people are planning on coming out. So, it’s very cool. We’re very excited.”
LIVE MUSIC
A full docket of live music will rotate onstage in Trinity Park.
“Famous Letter Writer (lyricist M.I. Devine and multi-instrumentalist Ru Devine) performs around the North Country, but maybe not everybody in Plattsburgh has really experienced them for themselves,” Charland said.
“The Dead Shakers are coming over from Burlington. They’re a vegan rock band from Burlington, Vt. We’re excited to have them and, obviously fan favorites, like the Lucid Trio will be there.”
ARTIST DEMONSTRATIONS
The Strand Center for the Arts will be set up in Macdonough Park from noon to 4 p.m., along with several other artists and exhibitors, providing pottery and stone carving demonstrations, interactives like mirror drawing and hosting a bomba dance by “Beekmantown Conjunto” at 3 p.m.
“Macdonough Park is where the artists’ demonstrations are going to be, which is where you will find myself and the Strand team,” Charland said.
“We are going to be doing stone carving demos. We are going to have wheel throwing with our clay wheels. We’re doing interactive mirror drawing.”
Other artists and exhibitors in the Artist Demonstration Zone include: Stilt Walker Brett Hughes, Miner Museum, Plein Air Painting by Matthew McGrath, and an Art Display by Senior Planet.
Charland served on the planning committee for the inaugural 2022 fest as the co-owner with Acors, her sister, of The Link Arts Center (The Link) and co-founder of the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition. She currently still serves on the festival’s Planning Committee in her Strand role.
Charland earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Visual Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Arts Administration from Visual Studies Workshop in association with The College at Brockport in 2013 and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Professional Photographic Illustration from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2008. Her personal art practice primarily includes zines, cyanotypes and risography.
CELEBRATING LOCAL ARTISTS
Before she moved back to the North Country in 2020, Charland lived in Rochester and in Queens, larger cities where there are a lot of activity around contemporary art, visual art, and performance art.
“When I moved up here, I noticed there is a lot of celebration around more of the craft like artisans,” she said.
“Even at the Strand, we have monthly Artisans Markets, which is great to celebrate that kind of work, but I really wanted to shine a spotlight on artists and also find the artists.
“They are not necessarily as prominent in this area to find the painters and photographers, the folks doing more like sculptural work, performance work, fiber arts. Even this being the second year, we have a lot more artists involved and it gave them a platform to celebrate their art too.”
Today, more artists will be selling artwork on Artists Row.
“For the community to come and interact with people that are making things that are more sculptural work and things that are more meant to be kind of enjoyed rather than functional work, I’m excited to see that and see those artists being supported,” Charland said.
