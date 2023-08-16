PLATTSBURGH — The highly anticipated Lake City Arts Fest is set to captivate audiences in Plattsburgh Aug. 26.
Hosted by the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition and the City of Plattsburgh, this annual event brings together a diverse array of talented artists and musicians for a day-long celebration of creativity and culture to City Hall, Trinity Park and MacDonough Park from noon to 6:30 p.m.
The Lake City Arts Fest is a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering the arts and promoting local talent. Drawing from the rich artistic community in and around Plattsburgh, this year’s festival promises to be the biggest and most vibrant yet.
Visitors can expect an inspiring and immersive experience that will leave them with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for the arts.
MUSICAL GUESTS
Headlining this year’s event is Lucid Trio. Joining the trio on stage in Trinity Park will be Amanda Dagley, the Deadshakers, Luisa Mei and host, Lady Shoob.
The festival will also feature several acoustics performances in the 21+ Beer Garden, which will be located in Trinity Park.
ARTISTS, EXHIBITIONS
The Lake City Arts Fest showcases an eclectic mix of visual arts, with over 20 local and regional artists displaying their work.
Visitors can explore an extensive range of mediums, including paintings, woodworking, pottery, photography and more. The vibrant and diverse artworks looks to delight art enthusiasts and collectors alike.
HIGHLIGHTS
The festival boasts a lineup of programming to engage attendees of all ages.
From live demonstrations to a Chalk Art Festival, visitors will have the opportunity to witness the artistic process up close and perhaps even try their hand at creating their own masterpiece.
An official dedication of the “Welcome to Plattsburgh” mural will take place at noon in the Upper Court Street Parking lot.
The Strand Center for the Arts will be set up in MacDonough Park from Noon to 4 p.m., along with several other artists and exhibitors, providing pottery and stone carving demonstrations, interactives and hosting a bomba dance by “Beekmantown Conjunto” at 3 p.m.
“We’re proud to offer this free art programming to the community! You never know how an experience, especially with art, can change your life,” Artistic Programming Director at the Strand Center for the Arts, Megan Charland, said.
“As a member of the Lake City Arts Fest Planning Committee I know we all have worked hard to ensure the programming is diverse and unique. We even have a couple of surprises in store for you this year! Lake City Arts Fest is a great community collaboration and we’re excited to see everyone downtown on August 26th to celebrate art together.”
KIDS ZONE
The Lake City Arts Fest will be family-friendly and young visitors will be treated to a dedicated Kids Zone brought to you by Yellow Deer.
Kids can unleash their creativity through fun and educational art activities, ensuring a day of entertainment and inspiration for the whole family.
The Kids Zone is open from noon to 4 p.m.
FOOD, CRAFT VENDORS
Beyond the arts and music, attendees can enjoy a variety of food and drinks offered by local food trucks, Love, Peace and Grilled Cheese, Mr. Ding a Ling, and more to be confirmed.
Additionally, be sure to head to Trinity Park to visit the beer garden (21+) hosted by Old Soul Design Shop.
The beer garden will feature local brews and drinks from the North Country.
FESTIVAL INFORMATION
As a reminder, this event is free and open to the public. Restrooms will be available for public use on the South Lawn of City Hall.
Event attendees are encouraged to park in the Durkee Street parking Lot, Upper Court Street Parking Lot or Arnie Pavone Parking lot. The Lower Court Street Parking lot will be closed as well as both Lower Court Street and Trinity Place for the duration of the event.
The Lake City Arts Festival is co-produced by the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition and the City of Plattsburgh.
The festival organizers would like to thank Schluter Systems, Chapter One Coffee and Tea, Northern Insuring, MVP Health Care, U First Federal Credit Union, Twenty-Six & Co, Hey I’m Kim, Curaleaf, the Monopole, RanCar Properties, Isle La Motte Vineyard Plattsburgh Fire Department, JFP Enterprises, White Rainbow Farm and Ryelyn by Design for making this event possible.
For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest announcements, please visit www.lakecityartsfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.