PLATTSBURGH — On the heels of Sunday’s bass tournament, Lake Champlain has once again been named one of the top spots in the country for fishing.
For the second year in a row, FishingBooker, a website used for booking fishing trips all across the country, placed Lake Champlain 10th on its “Top 10 Fishing Spots for Father’s Day 2022” list.
TOP 100 BEST SITES
In years past, Bassmaster Magazine has also listed Lake Champlain as one of its top 100 best bass fishing lakes in the United States.
This national recognition and coverage has helped bring approximately 2,000 anglers to the lake each year, according to an Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau (ACVB) press release.
“Lake Champlain not only plays host to several pro-bass fishing tournaments each year, but it is also one of our top tourism attractions, for a variety of activities,” Kristy Kennedy, vice-president of marketing for ACVB, said.
“The Lake attracts boaters, sailors, paddlers and divers. Beyond that, there is lots of history around Lake Champlain. Visitors go to Valcour Island to Camp, and float by Crab Island to take in the Memorial on the Island dedicated to the War of 1812 Soldiers.”
FIRST TOURNEY THIS SUNDAY
Because Lake Champlain has become well-known for its bass fishing, ACVB and the City of Plattsburgh partnered up to bring seven bass tournaments to the area this summer.
The first tournament is scheduled for this Sunday, June 12.
Six more tournaments are planned for June 25, July 23, July 29, through Aug. 1, Aug. 6, Aug. 9, through Aug. 11, and Aug. 13, through Aug. 14.
“Events like the Pro Bass Fishing Tournaments have a tremendous impact on the area. You have to remember it is not just the anglers coming, but often they bring their families. They utilize our lodging facilities, restaurants, shop in our stores, campgrounds, get gas and so many other industries,” Kennedy said.
“The tournaments have a lot of impact on the community, besides (just) the economic impact. These tournaments provide a way for the community to enjoy the waterfront, learn about fishing and see it in action. But it also brings along national media coverage, helping us to spread the message about Lake Champlain, and why it is an ideal location for visitors to explore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.