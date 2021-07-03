PLATTSURGH — Celebrate America's birthday with the Lake Champlain Mass Choir, the summer ensemble of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir under the artistic direction of Dr. Dexter Criss, at Saturday's Curbside by Harborside concert.
“We're just doing some gospel tunes, traditional, contemporary, some of our familiar songs where we get people up and going,” Andrea Ogle, associate artistic director, said.
“We're doing a full concert. The Lake Champlain Mass Choir is comprised of singers from both sides of Lake Champlain in New York and Vermont.”
JUNETEENTH CONCERT
The choir is primed from its recent stirring performance at the first-ever city-wide Juneteenth celebration sponsored by the City of Burlington.
“I'm really excited about it because we just did the concert in Burlington for their Juneteenth, and it was really good to see people up and moving again and just celebrating and enjoying an outdoors performance," Ogle said.
"It was really nice to see that and just be part of that, just the engagement, just the smiles on people's faces again that are now unmasked. That was real warming.”
SINCE 1991
The Lake Champlain Mass Choir has become a mainstay at festivals, churches, and community gatherings throughout the region in the summertime, building upon the stellar reputation that the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir has amassed since its creation in 1991.
The choir looks forward to another hometown performance, which will include several patriotic tunes.
“We hope this will really kind of reunite people again to enjoy the spirit of unity and celebration of music, life and hope that it brings to people,” Ogle said.
FOURTH OF JULY
The choir will regroup to perform during the City of Plattsburgh Fourth of July festivities at 11 a.m. Sunday at the mural dedication for “Reach for the Stars: the Michael Anderson Mural” located at 23 Durkee St. on the side of the Westelcom building.
“We're just going to be singing two to three tunes – 'America the Beautiful' and the 'Star-Spangled Banner,'” Ogle said.
“The third one, we're still debating it. It might be one that we've done. We did 'My Help' when they had the memorial service here. The choir sang at that. It's more of a song that is looking upward. We might be doing that one.”
