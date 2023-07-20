PLATTSBURGH — The nation’s top jet ski racers are coming back to Lake Champlain.
The highly anticipated International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) 2 Stroke National Championships, presented by East Coast Watercross, will be making a grand return to the Plattsburgh City Beach this weekend.
Rain or shine, the two-day event will take place this Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach parking fees and rules will still apply for those who attend.
Spectators will have the opportunity to witness jet skiers soaring across the water in an electrifying race around a meticulously designed 30-buoy course.
The race lineup includes a wide range of competition classes, showcasing the skill and expertise of both seasoned professionals and promising newcomers.
RACE CLASSES
Tentative classes for this year’s races include:
• Novice Runabout Stock; Novice Runabout N/A Stock; Amateur Runabout Limited; Pro/Am Runabout Limited; Pro/Am Runabout Superstock; Novice X2 Open; Pro/Am X2 Open; Novice Sport Spec; Pro/Am Sport Spec; Amateur Ski Lite; Pro/Am Ski Lite; Novice Ski Stock; Pro/Am Ski Stock; Pro/Am Ski GP; Pro/Am Sport GP; Pro/Am Runabout Stock; Pro/Am Runabout N/A Stock; Amateur Runabout Rec Lite; Amateur Freestyle; Pro Freestyle; Amateur Runabout 1100 Stock; Pro/Am Runabout 1100 Stock; Amateur Runabout 1100 Superstock; Pro/Am Runabout 1100 Superstock; Superchicken; and Vintage Ski Open.
This will be the fifth time these championships have been held on Lake Champlain. A brief break from the event was taken in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked what it says about Lake Champlain to be routinely chosen as host, North Country Chamber of Commerce’s assistant director of tourism & marketing, Alyssa Senecal, boasted about the convenience of the location.
“Lake Champlain is an amazing asset in our backyard and the Plattsburgh City Beach is prime waterfront — perfect for viewing that Watercross action,” she said.
“I do know that this event also keeps choosing us because of the people and businesses that welcome them into our community with open arms!”
Naturally then, these events usually have a positive impact on the local economy, she added.
“The national championships bring in about 120 athletes from all over the country, even from as far as California,” she said.
“They use hotel rooms, stay at campgrounds, eat at our restaurants, gas up their vehicles and jet skis multiple times — so even though we do not have a specific number to give as far as economic impact, they absolutely do have a positive impact and many of them have added the Adirondack Coast to their list of vacation destinations.”
RACE PITS OPEN
Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the pits, where they can interact with the racers, collect free samples from their esteemed sponsors and browse a selection of race-inspired clothing and accessories.
The Dogfather Food Cart will also be available each day at lunch time.
Senecal said these events usually spur a good turnout from the community.
“People bring their beach chairs, grab a snack from The Dogfather Food Cart and just sit and enjoy the action! Who doesn’t love a good beach day?”
The races looked to potentially be impacted on Tuesday as the City of Plattsburgh announced the City Beach would be closed for swimming temporarily due to elevated levels of E. coli in the water.
Senecal said they would be monitoring the situation, but the beach reopened just two days later — after beach staff received a clear result from water testing that was conducted on Tuesday.
For more information and updates on the event, visit goadirondack.com/watercross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.