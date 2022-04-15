TICONDEROGA — In December, the Town of Ticonderoga was awarded $279,750 through the Regional Economic Development Council funding to extend the LaChute River Walk Trail by a quarter mile.
The LaChute River Walk Trail, which has become a popular destination among tourists and residents, wraps around Bicentennial Park in Ticonderoga and offers many scenic and historic sights to see for people walking it.
WILL CONNECT TRAILS
Town of Ticonderoga Supervisor Mark Wright said the extension project, which doesn’t have a timeframe for completion yet, will make traversing the trail easier.
“It will link the lower LaChute River Walk Trail with the upper portion of the trail,” he said.
“The trail is disconnected right now, so if you’re trying to go from the upper to the lower, or vice versa, to get to the other portion of the trail, you have to walk down the street and through some back streets to pick up the trail again. This really makes it easier for one fluid trail walk or run or biking.”
Because the project is part of the Essex-Clinton Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, it will offer more rewarding views when completed, Wright said.
The program’s goals are to enhance recreation and tourism resources.
“It’ll be similar to the existing trail. It’ll be a paved walkway with possibly more interpretive signs, similar to those that already exist along the current trail,” he said.
“When you get to the top of the end of this extension, you’ll have a really nice view of the valley and river.”
LONG TIME COMING
Wright said the Town had wanted to extend the trail for a few years now but had to wait for multiple reasons.
“The prior supervisor had kicked this off — this is something the town had wanted to do for a long time. It was just a matter of funding and how to do it and where to connect it to,” he said.
“This portion of the trail has been difficult to do, because it does have an incline to it. So in order to make it ADA compliant, it’s got to have some switchbacks and it required some additional resources to link that part of the trail.”
The construction of the extension, which will be covered by the REDC grant and a 25% match from the Town, could begin in May, Wright said.
He said many people can’t wait to see it completed.
“We’re really excited to see this finally done, so we can have a nice single connected trail, Wright said.
“It’s a great view, and a great walk. I walk it all the time.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.