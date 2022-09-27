PLATTSBURGH — A Registered Nurse who was a calming influence for a new mother giving birth was honored as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
Paige LaDuke, BSN, RN, C-EFM was presented the award during a surprise ceremony with her Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center (WCC) team recently.
LaDuke is CVPH’s 16th nurse to receive the honor since its inception in 2018. She was nominated by one of her patients, Maya Mason-Hilt, who praised LaDuke for the care and attention provided throughout her stay at the hospital, writing in her nomination that, “Paige was so personable and made us feel so at ease and comfortable with our entire experience.”
‘A WALK IN THE PARK’
One of Mason-Hilt’s biggest concerns was the administration of the epidural. LaDuke, who has been with the hospital for more than three years, helped the patient understand everything that would take place.
“During my spinal, she calmly walked me through every step that the doctor was doing and made me feel at ease,” Mason-Hilt wrote. “This was the part I was dreading the most, and because of Paige, it was a walk in the park.”
Disa Seymour, MS, RNC-MNN, RNC-LRN, Nurse Manager for the WCC, commented on how important education is to LaDuke, adding, “Paige is constantly working to expand her knowledge, learning and growing in skill and practice. She looks for opportunities to teach others on her team, and seeks information to provide the best care possible to her patients. While caring for two children at home, Paige still comes to work ready to do her best, teaches part time and is working on her master’s degree.”
MADE FIANCE COMFORTABLE
In addition to explanations and education, Mason-Hilt praised LaDuke for making her feel comfortable and calm in the Operating Room during her C-section. and their connection was also noticeable after surgery, during postpartum care.
“We saw her every day, and she always made time to stay and talk to us for a little while,” the new mom wrote.
“We honestly forgot we were staying at the hospital. She not only made myself and our newborn feel comfortable, but my fiancé as well, which is huge because I feel like sometimes the dads are forgotten during this experience.”
A HUGE ASSET
In the end, Mason-Hilt said she was able to leave CVPH with a memorable experience of bringing a new bundle of joy into the world, and she remains grateful to LaDuke for that.
“Paige is definitely a huge asset to both the Labor and Delivery and Postpartum departments and to the hospital as a whole,” Mason-Hilt said.
During the surprise ceremony with the WCC team, LaDuke was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse. She, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
TO NOMINATE
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients.
Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHDaisy.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and awards a deserving nurse each quarter.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System).
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
