Kraemmerhuset, a Dane thing

JAY – Jennifer VanBenschoten's Christmas tree has a Danish flair with dangling Christmas cornets.
“The story behind these are a couple of things,” she said.
“When I was a kid growing up, we had a couple of students when I was like in fourth grade move to my area where I lived who were from Denmark. They introduced these to me.”
Her fourth-grader teacher thought it would be good if she worked with them.
“On their ESL,” VanBenschoten said.
“She said 'Jennifer, you can help them.' I got to be pretty close. We had two students from Denmark and two students from Poland. My teacher was like, 'You're really good with English. You can help them.'”
A TRIGGER
The Danish students introduced the cone-shaped paper, Christmas ornaments to their classmates.
“I also play ukulele now,” VanBenschoten said.
“I signed up this Christmas Ukulele Festival, and they were sending around emails and they said, 'Hey, look at these really cool Danish paper cones.' And I went, oh my God. All of a sudden, it brought it all back: 4th grade, my friends from Denmark that I'm still in touch with.”
“I said. 'We're going to put this on our Christmas tree this year. My husband and son were a little bit skeptical, but once I cut them out and put them together, they were like 'Oh, wow!'”
PAPER CHASE
Traditionally, cornets are made out of paper, but they've also been made out of fabric and leather.
“They are cones of paper with a handle on them,” she said.
“Traditionally, you fill them up on Christmas Eve with candy, sweets and small cookies, snacks and things like that. I just used a heavier printer paper. A sturdy computer paper that you can get at Staples or anywhere.”
Another traditional material in Denmark was old sheet music.
“They used to take old sheet music and draw things over the sheet music,” she said.
“They would draw things like trees and things like that. You can decorate them if you make them out of fabric. Sometimes people make them out of fabric and embroider them and make them really intricate.”
CORNET RAIDER
Tucker, their rescue dog, prohibits her from filling her cones.
“Our dog might help himself with the snacks if we do that and leave him unattended,” she said.
“Or maybe we will just fill the lower ones with dog treats or something. We will probably put little chocolate Santas in them. I bake, so I might bake some tiny little cookies to put in there, too.”
VanBenschoten found blank templates online.
“You can color them in, she said.
“If you have really pretty wrapping paper left over, some of that heavy duty wrapping paper, works really well for them.”
The affordable materials are paper, glue and scissors.
“Print out the template, cut it out, glue it and put it on your tree and they are kind of pretty,” she said.
A waterproof paper like contact paper could be used to adorn outdoor trees.
“You can do all kinds of things with these,” she said.
“They are awesome. They are simple and pretty.”
DANE PRIDE
The Christmas cornet has a poignant story behind it.
“In Danish, the closest translation is Kraemmerhuset,” she said.
“These paper cones, they filled up after Denmark had lost the war in 1864. The Danish people were looking for for some kind of national symbol, some kind of national pride, so they started making these little cones out of paper and decorating them with all of their national symbols and pretty garlands and things like that.”
During the Second Schleswig War also known as the German-Danish War, Denmark fought the Kingdom of Prussia and Austrian Empire from February 1, 1864 to Oct. 30, 1964.
The Austro-Prussian victory led to the Treaty of Vienna, and Denmark lost a third of its territory and 40 percent of its population, according to Aarhus University.
“Right about that time, that's when these started appearing,” VanBenschoten said.
“From there people started making them more and more intricate. Like I said, the fabric ones that were embroidered. It's less than 200 years old.”
FULL CIRCLE
The war led to the creation of modern Denmark and the Christmas cornet.
“It's fun,” she said.
“It's not too difficult for little kids to do, too. They are pretty, and it's something that littler kids can do. All they have to do is cut it out and glue it.”
Her Danish friend eventually moved back to Denmark.
“We reconnected on Facebook a couple of years ago,” VanBenschoten said.
“When I posted the picture of my Christmas tree on Facebook, she said, 'Oh my God, I remember those. Those are so beautiful!' I was like, 'Yeah, I did them right!'
CHRISTMAS CORNET TEMPLATE
For templates and instructions on making your own Christmas cornet, visit tinyurl.com/ya532t9u.
