PLATTSBURGH — Newly-appointed Clinton Community College President Dr. John Kowal lights up as he discusses plans for addressing enrollment challenges and increasing revenue at the institution.
“Because I’ve had the experience since August as administrator in charge, I’ve got a real good sense for what the job involves, what the responsibilities are, what some of the opportunities and challenges are through that experience,” he told the Press-Republican in an interview.
CAPITALIZE ON CAP
Kowal discussed multiple approaches aimed at increasing enrollment, the first of which is to increase the yield on local high school students who earn credit through the college as part of CAP, the college advancement program, even as the number of local graduates declines.
That involves organizing available courses into clear pathways that would allow them to earn both their associate and bachelor’s degrees within three years of graduating from high school, and making them aware of that option ahead of time.
The “one plus one plus two” model would feature one year of CAP courses in high school followed by one year at Clinton, then two years at SUNY Plattsburgh, facilitated by an existing dual admission agreement.
Kowal added that those last two years could also take place at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Empire State or really any other SUNY college.
MICROCREDENTIALS
To accommodate more non-traditional students who may have work or family obligations, the college is looking at offering more online and hybrid courses, as well as microcredentials.
A two-year degree can be cost-prohibitive or even daunting for students who have been out of school for a while, Kowal said. Microcredentials are awarded upon completion of a smaller set of courses which can also be used to fulfill certificate or degree requirements down the road.
For example, CCC is building a microcredential in mechanical technology, the courses for which are required for the associate in mechanical technology, Kowal said.
Microcredentials are also appealing to industry partners, and the college is looking at ways for how they can align to actual industry needs, he added.
“SUNY’s been really encouraging all the colleges to develop microcredentials because they also see that as a real viable pathway now for a lot of the students that have been away from school for a while.”
INCARCERATED, OUT OF STATE
Educating the incarcerated population also presents an opportunity for the college, Kowal said. In December 2020, Congress restored Pell Grants for people in prison and, earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her plan to introduce legislation that would reverse the ban on state Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) grants for inmates.
CCC has identified its associate degrees in business administration and liberal arts: humanities and social sciences as two that could be delivered in a prison setting, Kowal said.
The college plans to examine increasing out-of-state and international enrollment, working closely with private housing providers in Plattsburgh to address the challenge with housing, he continued.
And the institution is exploring hybrid delivery of its wind technology program, where in-person components would take place on the weekends.
“The state of New York has dedicated a lot of funds to offshore wind energy development, so we want to be part of that plan to develop the training,” Kowal said.
ATHLETICS
CCC additionally sees athletics as a way to bring in students as team members must be full-time.
He pointed to the success of the cross country team this past fall after its second year in existence, and said the plan is to rebuild the basketball and soccer programs, which have suffered during the pandemic.
“We also have an esports program that’s under development,” he added.
POLICE ACADEMY
As a potential source of revenue, the college is seriously considering development of a police academy and forensics lab on campus, Kowal said.
“It’s a matter of coordination, a matter of resources, gathering necessary resources, because it would mean looking at the college and where we would situate it and what kind of enhancements we need in terms of facilities.”
Kowal views getting people on campus as an element of recruitment. That includes events like North Country Manufacturing Day and possible robotics and drone competitions.
“We do have a really good team, our enrollment folks … they know what the reality is in terms of recruitment and potentially getting students.”
