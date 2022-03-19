PLATTSBURGH — As Dr. John Kowal begins his time as Clinton Community College president, he brings with him a long-held belief in community colleges.
“Community colleges are colleges of opportunity — opportunity for people who may not find that opportunity elsewhere because we provide an education that forms a very strong foundation and students can then continue on or they have a direct pathway into rewarding careers,” he told the Press-Republican in an interview.
“Our mission is education and meeting the needs of the local community. For me, that resonates.”
HERE FOR THE STUDENTS
In an interview with the Press-Republican, Kowal said he feels well-prepared for the position after acting as administrator in charge since August, when Ray DiPasquale left to lead a Massachusetts college.
DiPasquale had brought Kowal, 67, on as vice president for academic affairs a few years before. The SUNY Board of Trustees appointed him president last week following a search in which he was one of two finalists.
“This just, for me, is a fabulous opportunity and I promised the SUNY Board of Trustees that I’m going to do my best because people are trusting me,” he said.
“I really, really believe strongly that we have a very important place in the community and in the country.”
On similarities between his and DiPasquale’s approaches to the job, Kowal pointed to transparency, an effort to be as inclusive as possible, presenting a positive image of the college and maintaining and building relationships in the community.
Kowal said he also respects and trusts the work of staff and faculty, and works to engage them and stay aware of their issues and challenges by being a listener.
“Then there’s the core belief of who we are as an institution: we’re here for the students,” he added.
OPEN POSITIONS
Working toward stabilizing the budget, DiPasquale had offered an early retirement incentive to the college’s employees, left multiple positions open and, last year, upped the ask from CCC’s local sponsor, the Clinton County Legislature.
Kowal said CCC is now at a point where a few key positions are being filled. The college recently hired an admissions advisor.
“The number one push for next fall is to increase our enrollment,” he said. “So one important step was to increase our capability to do recruitment.”
The college has additionally made some internal adjustments to its IT department, and needs to look carefully at staffing of its academic programs in order to maintain them, Kowal added.
There’s also the question of how and when his vice president position will be filled.
“This is something that we need to address rather quickly, but carefully,” Kowal said. “My goal would be to have somebody be able to come in as the vice president for academic affairs, certainly for next fall.”
He said he will most likely look to appoint an interim in the short-term.
THREE KEY DECISIONS
As Kowal reflects on his career, he points to three key decisions that have brought him to this point.
The first was accepting the position of department chair at SUNY Cobleskill, where he was a longtime faculty member teaching primarily in agriculture and horticulture associate degree programs. That introduced him to administration.
Next, he left teaching — and, for a time, the SUNY system — completely when he took the vice president position at Maria College, a private institution in Albany.
The third decision, which Kowal described as easy, was coming to CCC. That fulfilled a real yearning to return to public higher education and, specifically, work at a community college, he said.
“I’m thankful that, in each of those cases, I was given an opportunity, and for me ... the one that I cherish the most is to move to this area and accept the position here,” he said.
“It’s really meant a lot to me. It’s been fabulous. We have our challenges, I won’t gloss over that, we have significant challenges, but we have tremendous potential.”
LONG-TERM COMMITMENT
Kowal and his wife, Sophie, live in Plattsburgh and have three sons: Justin, who graduated from Syracuse University; Adrian, who will graduate from SUNY Oneonta this spring; and Rafael, a Plattsburgh High School student and swim team member.
For Kowal, working at CCC is a long-term commitment, though he noted that will depend on how the Board of Trustees views his performance.
He was appointed to a three-year term, and anticipates that will go as his time as vice president did: getting to know the people and the job in the first year, gaining confidence in the second year and hitting his stride in the third year.
“Once you hit your stride and feel really good, there’s got to be a really, really huge reason why you’d want to, you know, do something else,” he said. “For me, once you hit that stride, that’s something I’d really want to continue on for a significant time.
“I feel honored to have this position because people are trusting me in a position, that carries a lot of weight for me,” Kowal continued. “But also, it’s a matter of, now I have the responsibility, I need to be accountable.
“We need to get some really good things done and I know we will ... because of who we have here.”
