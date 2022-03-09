PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. John Kowal the next Clinton Community College president.
Kowal, previously the college’s vice president for academic affairs, has served as administrator in charge since Ray DiPasquale’s departure in August.
“I am truly honored to take on this role and eager to continue to work in collaboration with our board, campus leaders and staff, and our esteemed faculty to build on what we provide to generations of students — namely a good education and experience in a welcoming and supportive environment,” Kowal said in a statement.
“Clinton Community College has benefited from strong public and private support, which has been used to provide state-of-the-art technology and classrooms for our students, and together we will continue to advance our offerings to ensure our students are well positioned to succeed. My thanks to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor Deborah Stanley and our Clinton Community College board.”
ONE OF TWO FINALISTS
Kowal was one of two finalists in the presidential search, the other being Dr. Jerry Wallace, president of Nebraska Central Community College’s Hastings campus.
The two men participated in on-campus interviews and question-and-answer sessions with various stakeholder groups in November.
The plan had been for the CCC board to then appoint one of them in the hopes that the SUNY board would hand down approval in time for the new president to start in January.
CCC Board of Trustees Chair David Favro previously said the delay was linked to former SUNY Chancellor James Malatras’ resignation, and his interim replacement, SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley, needing to get settled in.
The college’s trustees forwarded their unanimous recommendation to the SUNY board following their January meeting. Kowal’s appointment, approved by SUNY, is effective immediately.
‘STUDENT-CENTRIC APPROACH’
Kowal earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from American International College in Springfield, Mass., going on to receive his master’s degree in plant and soil sciences from the University of Massachusetts. He holds a doctor of philosophy in educational administration from the University at Albany.
Kowal has held multiple leadership positions over the past 17 years that have brought extensive interaction with private and public sector professionals, educators and leaders, a news release said.
Over three years as CCC’s vice president for academic affairs, he “has helped lead the development of 17 new articulation transfer pathways to CCC programs; comprehensive transfer agreements with SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Empire State College; and a dual admission agreement with SUNY Plattsburgh, the first of its kind for the community college.”
Kowal additionally guided the development and secured approval of four new academic programs, has facilitated the growth of the College Advancement Program, led the process for writing and implementing the college’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, and led the development of the strategic plan for the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing, the release said.
He oversees the college’s Middle States self-study, collaborates with business and education partners on the annual North Country Manufacturing Day, supports the creation of new workforce development programs and partners with a regional veterans’ center to provide on-campus services to local veterans.
“Dr. Kowal has extensive higher education experience and a keen sense of the evolving demands of our students to prepare them to pursue their careers, in fact he has been our architect for some our most recent academic programs we have launched for our students,” Favro said in a statement.
“His student-centric approach is clear and really resonated with the students who served in our search committee. My congratulations to Dr. Kowal. We look forward to continuing our work together for Clinton Community College and the region we proudly serve.”
OFFICIALS REACT
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said Kowal was a sound choice.
“He comes in with excellent credentials and he will be a tremendous addition for the college,” Henry said.
“The big challenge will be to increase enrollment, and he will have big shoes to fill, but if anybody can do it, he can.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the selection of Kowal was most welcome.
“The board and SUNY have chosen very well,” Douglas said.
“John Kowal combines knowledge and insight with a great dose of enthusiasm about the college and its future. And he has shown an invaluable ability to collaborate and partner, which is central to maximizing the college’s opportunities. We couldn’t be more pleased for Clinton and for our regional economy.”
Douglas said DiPasquale did great things for Clinton Community College, but one of the best things he did was recruit Kowal.
“It has been a pleasure at all times working with John on the future of the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing, on the growing partnership with Clarkson University, and in support of our growing cluster of transportation equipment companies.
“And now we can know that the positive partnership between CCC and the Chamber will grow even broader and deeper.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest also liked the choice.
“I’ve had a chance to work with John when I was at the legislature and a couple of times as the mayor,” Rosenquest said.
“The college is in good hands with Dr. Kowal.”
