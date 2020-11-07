With the 2020 election bringing some real chills and thrills to the country this week, the Press-Republican decided to give one last hurrah to the Halloween season.
We asked readers of the Press-Republican Facebook page to share the Halloween costumes that North Country kids wore this year.
From creepy clowns to King Arthur, we were blown away by everyone’s costumes and are sharing some of our favorites here!
Turn to Page C4 and C6 for more. To see more and share your own, visit facebook.com/pressrepublican.
