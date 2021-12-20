PLATTSBURGH — Knight Automotive is changing to Brennan Buick GMC.
Knight Automotive, located on Route 3 in Plattsburgh, was bought by Annie and Shea Brennan.
“We were looking to acquire our own dealership and came across an opportunity in Plattsburgh, New York. We were intrigued at the prospect, so we decided to drive to Plattsburgh and visit the area,” said new owner Annie Brennan.
“We met Rich and Jannette, learned about the staff and the store's history, toured the area and we knew it would be a perfect fit.”
FELL IN LOVE WITH AREA
The Brennan’s are from Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada — about an eight-hour drive from Plattsburgh.
After their first visit to the North Country, they knew they didn’t have to look any farther for the dealership they wanted.
“We are grateful to the Knight family for this opportunity, and we are very excited to raise our family here in the North Country — we fell in love with the area instantly.” Shea Brennan said.
“Everyone we meet is super friendly and welcoming — it's a beautiful city with wonderful people and a small-town friendliness. We've really enjoyed our time here so far; our weekends are mainly spent touring around and exploring the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks.”
The Brennan’s are third-generation General Motors dealers; their family owns two dealerships located in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in Canada, according to a news release.
CHALLENGES
Owning and operating a car dealership in today’s climate comes with plenty of challenges, such as supply shortages.
“Mainly for supply, we will try to bring in as many used vehicles as we can to build up that side of the business, but we will have to work hard and get everyone on staff ready to help and do what we can to find more vehicles,” Annie Brennan said
Customers of Knight Automotive shouldn’t worry about the quality of their service changing with the new ownership.
“Everyone knows Knight Automotive, and they've certainly worked hard at building a great reputation through the years. That's why we're lucky to have kept the same staff and keep building up that great reputation,” Annie Brennan said.
“The Brennan’s are wonderful people,” Rich Knight said.
“All of our Knight Auto customers can rest assured they will still get the same great service they always have.”
