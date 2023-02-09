TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga has been awarded $10,000 in funds from the Kiwanis Children Fund to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
The backpack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to deserving local area children on weekends throughout the school year; there is also a summer food program which provides a week’s worth of food during eight weeks in July and August.
The Ticonderoga Area backpack program started in 2012; The program served 30 students at Ticonderoga Elementary.
With to the help of donors and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, the program has been able to expand to include seven local area schools and 260 kids
According to their website, The Kiwanis Children’s Fund is dedicated to improving kids’ lives and the community around them by granting help to address unmet needs that may affect children in the community by supporting a project that provides long-term benefits that can be sustained by the local Kiwanis Club.
The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $228.
For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
