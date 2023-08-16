GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs pharmacists will soon be able to provide RSV vaccines to adults 60 years and older in Vermont and New York State.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults are at increased risk for serious illness and complications from RSV.
As seniors prepare for the fall season when respiratory viruses typically spread, they should receive a flu vaccine, updated Covid-19 vaccine, and RSV vaccine. Kinney Drugs also has high-dose flu vaccines for those 65 and older.
“Pharmacists are well positioned to administer RSV vaccines and help achieve higher vaccination rates by offering accessible and convenient immunizations at our pharmacies,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President.
“Kinney Drugs is glad to be able to add RSV vaccines and updated COVID-19 vaccines to the list of vaccinations we are able to offer to our customers.”
RSV vaccine appointments will be available beginning in September. Visit KinneyDrugs.com to sign up for health and wellness notifications, including RSV vaccine updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.