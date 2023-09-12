GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs is among the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray.
NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a life-saving medication used as an emergency treatment for opioid overdose. Over-the-counter NARCAN® Nasal Spray has the same formulation and device design as the original prescription NARCAN® Nasal Spray.
“Kinney Drugs sold its first over the counter Narcan to a customer at 9 o’clock on August 31,” Judy Cowden, the senior director of marketing & advertising, said.
“It’s been really important for Kinney to offer Narcan, and we are actually the first in the country. We have the first sale in the country of over-the-counter Narcan. It was in our Clayton store at 9 o’clock in the morning on August 31.
“It’s really important because of the prevalence of opioids. The majority of the overdoses we’re seeing as a county are drugs that have Fentanyl in them. Prescription opioid overdoses are actually declining. It’s the nonprescription medications that are increasing.”
There are many causes of opioid overdose emergencies. Most often, they happen accidentally at home in the presence of others. As the average response time for emergency services is approximately 10 minutes, having NARCAN® Nasal Spray in a first-aid kit can help reverse the effects of opioids while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive.
NARCAN® has no effect on someone who is not experiencing an opioid overdose.
“The opioid crisis is one of the largest public health issues of our time and it’s continuing to escalate with the rise of synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl. NARCAN® Nasal Spray saves lives, and we want to support NARCAN® accessibility for the health of our customers and communities,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President.
“Therefore, we worked very hard to be one of the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray over the counter. It’s so appropriate that the day it hits our shelves is August 31, which is International Overdose Awareness Day.”
“Narcan, it saves live, and that’s bottom line,” Cowden said.
“We want to support the accessibility because our customers, our communities, need it.
“Sometimes there’s a certain stigma that happens as a result of people buying Narcan, and really you can get into contact with Fentanyl without even knowing that it’s Fentanyl.
We’ve had instances in the country where somebody just touched it. A law enforcement person touched it or even a schoolchild touched it. Didn’t realize what it was, touched it, and overdosed.”
NARCAN® Nasal Spray is supplied in packs of two, 4 mg doses (8 mg total). The price is $44.99 at all retailers. Anyone can purchase NARCAN® Nasal Spray with no age limit, prescription, or ID required.
“When you think about having Narcan, it’s almost like thinking about having an EpiPen in your first-aid kit,” Cowden said.
“No one plans on getting hurt, but that’s why you have a first-aid kit. People don’t plan on overdosing. The majority of the time, it’s accidental The majority of overdoses happen in the home, and they are witnessed by someone. So having Narcan on hand, you can administer the Narcan while you call 911 and potentially save that person’s life.
“The other thing to know about Narcan that’s important if someone is exhibiting the signs of an opioid overdose but you’re not sure like the shallow breathing, the pinpoint pupils, the cold and clammy skin, those type of symptoms. It could be several things. If you’re not sure, you won’t hurt the person by administering Narcan. Narcan binds to the opioid receptors in the brain and it blocks opioids.
“So if you don’t have any opioids in your system, it won’t hurt you. It’s almost like a better safe than sorry. If you’re not positive, you can’t hurt the victim by administering Narcan.
