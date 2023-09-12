NARCAN Training

The Alliance for Positive Health, in collaboration with Plattsburgh City Police Department, are battling the opioid overdose epidemic by holding Narcan training courses throughout the year.

The next training will be held Thursday, September 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MHAB Life Skills Campus located at 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh, NY.

“The goal here is to try and get as much narcan out and into the community as possible,” Biannca Snide, Alliance for Positive Health Harm Reduction Care Coordinator, said.

“To ultimately help prevent as many overdose-related-deaths as possible.”

Logan Barrett, Plattsburgh Police Department Community Resource Officer, said that the training "is to better prepare anyone who might need to use this."

“It will limit the amount of opioid-related-deaths,” he added.

During a recent training, a detailed presentation including facts about drug use, signs of an overdose and how to properly administer NARCAN will be given.

Trainees will learn more about substance use disorder and receive a free NARCAN kit upon completing the training.

“Anyone who could be in (an overdose) situation should get trained,” Snide said.

“You never know when you might need it.”