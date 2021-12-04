LEWIS — Kids can drop off their letters to Santa Claus at a special magic mailbox that has popped up in front of Dulac’s Bookkeeping and Tax Services at 8567 U.S. Rt. 9 in Lewis, just up the road from the Lewis town offices.
The letters then go by Reindeer Express to the North Pole and Santa Claus mails back a reply to everyone who dropped a letter off.
Santa’s little helpers Jingle the Elf and Sparkles the Reindeer Trainer will be helping out too and visitors might even bump into them while dropping off their letter.
It’s asked that letters have a mailing address and the child’s age included with them.
SANTA VISIT
Then, on Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Dulac’s for the Night of Giving.
For COVID-19 safety purposes, visitors will be asked to park on the right-side of the road, lining up from Lewis Town Park to Dulac’s, and stay in their cars until a helper elf tells them to pull up.
Families will be escorted to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. Families can also visit little booths afterward to get a variety of little gifts including candy, presents, winter clothing and school supplies.
“We try to hit all the age groups,” Dulac’s owner Mary Dulac Reynolds said.
COVID SAFETY
COVID-19 safety equipment including gloves, masks and hand sanitizer will be available. “Santa wants everyone to stay safe,” Dulac Reynolds said, “No getting sick before Christmas.”
Letters will still be accepted and replied to at the mailbox through Christmas.
And kids can bring their letters to drop off on Dec. 11, too, Dulac Reynolds said.
